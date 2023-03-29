MARATHON — Simply put by Marathon High School girls basketball coach Andra Garvey when referring to Abrianna Marshall, “she wanted it more than any other player,” which was a major reason the Lady Fins finished with a winning 11-10 record this season.
Marshall averaged a team-high 14.7 points (making 42% of her shot attempts), eight rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 blocks and 3.3 steals a game to become the Keys’ Auto Center/Keys Citizen All-Monroe County Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“She just wanted to go out and win as many games as she could and would do whatever it took to get those wins,” Garvey said. “Her only sport in life is basketball. It’s what drives her. And every time I see her, she’s always playing basketball. It really keeps her going.”
The coach added that it was the same drive Marshall played with her entire high school campaign, starting as a seventh-grader on the varsity squad, and has become a centerpiece of the program.
“She was a very good team player,” Garvey said. “Bri followed everything the girls before her were doing as she was growing up, and now has given that knowledge to the younger girls.”
Even if that meant that during her senior season she had to move from point guard, which she had played a majority of her time as a Lady ‘Fin, to the post, Marshall was always willing to do what was best for her team, Garvey said.
“Some teams were having problems guarding her on the post, because most post players can’t guard a point guard running side to side,” Garvey said. “Some teams were able to catch onto it, but it caused some confusion even with those team to start the games. So it worked to take some of the pressure off of her.”
At first, the coach admitted, there was some trepidation about shifting positions during her final high school season.
“She was down at practice when I first told her what we were doing. But as soon as I explained to her why, she was good with it,” Garvey said. “She realized we weren’t trying to take the ball from her, but instead give it to her a bit more and not make her run as much and call out all the plays. She realized she needed to do what the team needs and not what Bri needs, so she adopted to it and stayed with it.”
Garvey expects Marshall’s willingness to dedicate herself to team play will help her progress in college, potentially as a walk-on at Florida Atlantic University, which Marshall toured during Spring Break, though she is still open to scholarship options. But Garvey reiterated he knows whatever court she steps onto, she is going to want it more than her counterparts.
“She’s going to figure it out in the next few weeks,” Garvey said about Marshall’s plans after high school. “Even if things don’t work out with a college team, I promise you somewhere down the road she is still playing basketball, either intramural or something else, and working hard at it because she just loves the game.”