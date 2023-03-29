MARATHON — Simply put by Marathon High School girls basketball coach Andra Garvey when referring to Abrianna Marshall, “she wanted it more than any other player,” which was a major reason the Lady Fins finished with a winning 11-10 record this season.

Marshall averaged a team-high 14.7 points (making 42% of her shot attempts), eight rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 blocks and 3.3 steals a game to become the Keys’ Auto Center/Keys Citizen All-Monroe County Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

