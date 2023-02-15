MARATHON — For the past quarter century, Sean McDonald has been a mainstay in the Monroe County football coaching tree.
Now, for the first time, he is the head coach of the Marathon High football team.
“This is the only county I have ever worked in and all I have ever wanted to do is be a head football coach,” said McDonald, who graduated high school from Miami Springs and college from Florida State University with a degree in physical education. “I am really grateful for this county for allowing me to do it. Even though I didn’t go here, I feel like I am a product of Monroe County, so I’m looking forward to this next challenge in my career.”
His career in the Keys began in 1998 as a physical education teacher at Sugarloaf School, where he spent the next 16 years teaching. But during the 1999 and 2000 campaigns, he assisted Key West High School football coaches Pat Freeman and Greg Kramer. McDonald also credited current Conchs kicking coach Judd Wise, as well as former Key West coach Robert James, as being major factors in his coaching career.
“They have always had so much great advice for me and have helped mold me into the person I am today,” McDonald said.
In 2004, McDonald transitioned to Lower Keys Football with his wife, Tracy McDonald, which included coaching a mix of four teams from Flag to A Division, with players from Big Pine and Sugarloaf. He coached two of those squads in 2012 before making the move to Marathon full- time.
The 2013-14 school year was McDonald’s first season with the Dolphins, and the following campaign he led the Marathon Middle School football team to a 12-0 record. In fact, in two years as the middle school coach McDonald led the Dolphins to a 20-2 mark
He eventually took two seasons away from the program to watch his son, Jackson McDonald, play college football at Florida International University, but rejoined the staff two seasons ago as offensive coordinator.
McDonald said he was pleased with his role as coordinator, but with Mac Childress stepping back from the head coaching role with his wife pregnant with their third child, the long-time Monroe County coach knew it was finally his turn to become a head coach. But McDonald said he does not see himself as a head coach but more as the CEO of the football program at Marathon High.
“We have such a unique opportunity here because we are a sixth through 12th, so we have an opportunity to have kids engaged in our program for seven years,” McDonald said. “The idea of having the middle school engaged — and I want our coaching staff to work with both the JV and varsity so everyone is truly on the same page and doing the same things, defensively, in the weight rooms — so we end up having a logical system that by the time a kid is a senior, they are going to feel really comfortable doing what they are doing. The real test to me being a good coach will be in seven years when I have a group of kids that have gone all the way through the program.”
In order to have a player go all the way through the program, from sixth through 12th grade, McDonald says they must have success in middle school and that goes beyond winning or losing but more to the way they are coached.
“That is when then they are going to want to continue on to varsity,” McDonald said. “That’s the real things we want to stress and a big part of that is having positive relationships with the kids. It’s one thing to gave discipline and expectations and another thing to just be mean to kids.”
On the field, McDonald plans on keeping the coaching staff in place as well as the single-wing offense, which has been run by the Dolphins for the last four seasons, especially after winning seven games in the system in 2022.
“We are going to keep on moving forward and continue to work hard,” he said. “We have to figure out how to be the biggest, strongest and smartest kids we can be. We need to figure out how we can be the best team we can be to compete with these teams.”