MONROE COUNTY — On Monday, Sept. 26, the lone event on the Florida Keys sports calendar was a golf meet in at the Florida Keys Country Club in Marathon, with both Key West and Coral Shores on the docket. Because of Hurricane Ian, 14 other games, matches or meets on the schedule for Monroe County programs were unable to be contested, including the Key West High football game on Friday, Oct. 1, against Bishop Verot.
"Unfortunately, our student athletes missed out on a lot of action," said Marathon High School athletic director Lance Martin. "The games, as of now, are not scheduled to be made up."
Friday Night Lights was still played in the Keys as Coral Shores was in a battle against Ransom Everglades at George M. Barley Jr. Field and Marathon played at Bridgeprep Academy, with the two Monroe County teams headed toward a matchup on Friday, Oct. 7, when all three Keys athletic directors expected a full docket of games starting with the Key West boys golf team playing in the Maverick Invitational and Marathon hosting Keys Gate and LaSalle at 3:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the Marathon volleyball team is to play at Westwood Christian, Coral Shores comes to Key West for a volleyball match beginning with the junior varsity at 4:30 p.m. and Marathon Middle plays at Horace O’Bryant at 5 p.m.