MONROE COUNTY — On Monday, Sept. 26, the lone event on the Florida Keys sports calendar was a golf meet in at the Florida Keys Country Club in Marathon, with both Key West and Coral Shores on the docket. Because of Hurricane Ian, 14 other games, matches or meets on the schedule for Monroe County programs were unable to be contested, including the Key West High football game on Friday, Oct. 1, against Bishop Verot.

"Unfortunately, our student athletes missed out on a lot of action," said Marathon High School athletic director Lance Martin. "The games, as of now, are not scheduled to be made up."