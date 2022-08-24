PLANTATION KEY — The cupboard wasn’t left completely bare, but new Coral Shores High School volleyball coach Sam Ovalle had some major restocking to do since he is tasked with following up a historic 2021 season that saw the Lady Canes claim a district championship for the first time since the turn of the century.
After losing the core of Coral Shores starters, with six key players graduating, as well as former coach Kathy Ets-Hoskin also stepping down, the pressure is on Ovalle and the seven seniors on the squad to show the Lady Canes are built to last.
“We just need to give the girls as much confidence as we can,” Ovalle said. “We know we will see them grow and hopefully everything will fall into place, and I know it will.”
Those seven senior Lady Canes were part of the historic run last season, but only Kailee Reinoso, the team’s libero, had a starting role last season, while junior Brooke Mandozzi had a key role in last year’s rotation. This season, Mandozzi is expected to hit off the right side of the attack, with the coach also excited about the potential of seniors LeAnn Quick, a middle hitter, and Jenna Castillo, also off the right side. Joining the front line in the middle is sophomore Grace Leffler, who the coaching staff also had high praise for after the preseason.
“We are a bit of a young team, but it’s a very good group of girls who are very coachable,” Ovalle said. “They are like sponges right now who just want to learn, more and more and more, and I love it and as coaches we love it.”
Ovalle formerly coached of the Upper Keys Volleyball Club, where he worked with several of the Lady Canes who graduated just last season, and noted that this group of players only had one or two girls he had previously mentored, so he has been focused on reintroducing his expectations to this squad.
“Our girls have heart and with heart you can take on anything,” Ovalle said. “I am pushing them, as are all the coaches, but honestly, the girls want to be pushed and play at the next level and I think they can do it.”
One of those players familiar with Ovalle is senior setter Lana Tiedemann, and the coaching staff is hoping she is one of those players who take charge this season.
“I like putting pressure on all of them and telling them they have to step into place and take charge,” Ovalle said. “They watched those seniors last year and now they just have to step into that role and lead us where we want to go if we want to get there.”
Standing in Coral Shores’ way to a repeat title will once again be Palmer Trinity, but despite having to restock after losing several key components to last season’s district champion, the new Lady Canes coach remains confident they have the talent to make another deep postseason run.
“I’m new with them, but I have coached at other schools before, so I just want them to trust me as a coach and believe in me because I’m going to always believe in them and give them 100%,” said Ovalle, whose team defeated Marathon 2-0 in the Monroe County preseason tournament but were swept 0-2 by Key West. “I think we are gunning for another district championship. We played really well against Key West, even though me lost in the preseason with a bunch of younger players, so we still think this group can do a lot of great things.”