MARATHON — Of all the awards, honors and accolades, as well as trophies and scholarships, handed out by the Florida High School Athletic Association each year, one of the most prestigious, if not the most, is the Dairy Farmers Academic All-State Team. This year two Marathon High School seniors, Owen Pitchford and Katerina Nikiforova, garnered the selection.
A total of 24 student-athletes statewide are named to the team each year and for their honors, both Nikiforova and Pitchford will receive a $1,700 scholarship. They are also now candidates to be named the Student Athlete of the Year for Florida, which would come with an additional $4,600 in scholarships.
In addition to this award, Nikiforova was also credited for having the best essay submitted with her application. She has been asked to have a video done of her reciting her essay and the video will be played at the virtual awards show to be shown on the NFHS Network and on the other FHSAA social media platforms.
Pitchford will be attending the United States Naval Academy next year, and Nikiforova has narrowed her list to one of three schools.