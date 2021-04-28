HIALEAH — Throwing first-pitch strikes to 12 of 24 batters and getting strikes on 61 of 87 pitches, Cicely Ozbun attacked the zone last Thursday afternoon for the Marathon High School softball team, which allowed the Lady Fins senior to toss a no-hitter in a 4-0 victory at Mater Lakes.
Ozbun’s only walk in the game came against the first batter she faced, and from that point, she would retire 21 of 23 in a row, as errors in the second and fifth innings allowed the other two Bears baserunners to reach, but none would get into scoring position.
With Ozbun holding down the Bears’ offense, the Lady Fins took advantage by scoring a pair of runs in the second and third innings to seal the win. In the second, a triple by Sarah Kratzert and double by Allison Garcia, who came around to score on a wild pitch, put Marathon in front by two. In the third, doubles by Allison Paskiewicz and Kratzert, along with a triple by Ozbun, opened the advantage to four.
While Ozbun did not allow a hit in the contest, Marathon racked up 14 led by Kratzert, who went 4-for-4 in the victory. Garcia and Paskiewicz both added three hits, Dakota Coleman doubled, and with singles were Kayla Sipe and Carla Bacallao.
With the Lady Fins in control, Ozbun trusted her defense as she needed just 10 pitches to retire the final six outs.
The District 16-2A tournament opened Tuesday, April 27, with Marathon facing Archbishop Carroll. That game took place after press time.