MARATHON — Already the first three-time region champion, as well as the first three-time state medalist in Monroe County cross country history, Marathon High School senior Jonathan Pitchford ran back into the record books as he also became a triple champion during the District 16-1A Track and Field Finals hosted by Palmer Trinity.
Pitchford, who qualified in four events, placing second in the 4x800, and his twin brother, Owen Pitchford, who took second in the 800-, 1,600-, and 3,200-meter runs, were among 17 Dolphins athletes who qualified for 41 entries in 31 events for the Region 4-1A Finals.
In fact, Marathon scored points in 35 of the 36 events contested during districts, for a total of 58 Dolphins contributing to the pair of district runner-ups won by each squad.
Though district records are not kept, Jonathan Pitchford’s 800 time of 1 minute, 56.83 seconds and his 1,600 time of 4 minutes and 20.70 seconds are likely the fastest ever at a 16-1A Final.
In total, Pitchford scored 32 of his team’s 200 points in the event as he also ran the 3,200 in 10:54.32. Meanwhile, his brother tallied 20 points with his trio of individual runners-up as well as the second-place finish in the 4x800.
All three of Dolphin and Lady Fin relay teams advanced to the regional round, with the boys placing as runner-up in each, part of the 10 second-place finishes from Marathon. They also had 16 bronze winners and five golds.
The other two event winners for the Dolphins were Miguel Avena in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 10 inches. He was also third in the 300 hurdles in 51.27 and the triple jump at 35 feet, 1.75 inches. Nicole Merryman was fourth in the shot put with a heave of 24 feet, 7.25 inches. Molly Prince was third in the javelin at 61 feet, 8.5 inches, and Henry Herrera was second in the long jump at 18 feet, 8 inches.
Herrera was also third in the 100-meter dash in 12.17 seconds, edging out teammate Giancarlos Prieto, in 12.21, who also took third in the 200-meter dash in 24.47.
Freshman Mason Buxton scored in four events, taking third in the 110 hurdles, fourth in the 300 hurdles, fifth in the javelin and was part of the second-place 4x800 relay.
Other Dolphins to advance were Michael Merryman by taking third in the high jump; Cullen Coleman-Sayer who was third in the pole vault at 4 feet, 11.75 inches; and Devon Peterson who took third in the discus at 90 feet, 1.5 inches and shot put at 31 feet, 6 inches.
For the Lady Fins, Mikkell Ross was second in both the 1,600-meter run, in 6:29.99, and the 3,200 in 14:49. A place behind in each was teammate Rain Banks, who paced a 6:44.59 in the 1,600 and 15:29.52 in the 3,200. Ava Merryman was second and Ryleigh Garcia was fourth in the pole vault. Allison Paskiewicz placed third in the 400-meter run in 1:10.64. Haley Buxton was third in the 800-meter run in 2:43.50. In fourth was Kayesha Christian in the 100-meter dash in 14.50 as was Brooklyn Allen who ran a 21.59 in the 100 hurdles and Elena Eubanks, who completed the 300 hurdles in 59.15 as well as a triple jump with a distance of 21 feet, 11.5 inches. Riley McDonald passed her teammate in the final round of the triple jump, at 29 feet, 1.5 inches, to take third.
The lone event the Dolphins did not score in was the boys 400-meter dash, one of five events they will not be represented in during the Region 4-1A Finals that will be held on Friday, April 30, at Calvary Christian in Fort Lauderdale. Pitchford will be going for an unprecedented fourth regional championship during that meet.