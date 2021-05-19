JACKSONVILLE — For the final time, the Pitchford twins suited up in the gold and blue for Marathon High School during the track and field FHSAA 1A State Finals at the University of North Florida. Completing his successful high school career, Jonathan Pitchford placed as the runner-up in the 1,600-meter run and seventh in the 3,200, while brother Owen was 15th in the 800 and 13th in the 1,600.
Jonathan’s time of 4 minutes and 22.01 seconds was less than a second behind the state champion, who crossed the line in 4:21.54, while Owen took 13th in the same race in 4:49.82.
Jonathan would go on to also medal in the 3,200-meter run in 9:46.04, with the state champion clocking a 9:39.11.
Owen also qualified for the 800-meter run and placed 15th in 2:08.68. Also in competition for Marathon was Nicole Merryman, who placed 12th in the javelin with a toss on 84 feet, 7 inches.
During this run to the finals, Jonathan Pitchford became the first three-time district champion and also won the title in the 1,600 meter Region 4-1A Finals. He and his twin brother were three-time track and field state finalists and six-time cross country state finalists.