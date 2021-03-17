MARATHON — Every time Jonathan Pitchford sets a personal record on the track this season, it’s also very likely going to be a Marathon High School record. And it’s already happened three times this season, most recently last Thursday in the 800-meter run at Palmer Trinity.
“He’s certainly cruising along with it,” said coach James Murphy. “Out of nowhere he’s been breaking all his old marks in the 3,200, 1,600 and 800 this year, so far. Most of those were his own record to begin with.”
Needless to say, the Dolphins senior is not only on pace to reach the state finals, he is also the top contender in all three of those events and currently ranked No. 1 in the state in each race.
“That’s just in the 1A Class, but for the entire state he’s in the Top 4 for the 1,600 and 3,200,” Murphy said. “So he’s moving.”
Just steps behind is his twin brother, Owen Pitchford, who is setting his own marks in the school record books as he ran a 4:27 in the 1,600 meters two weeks ago, which was also a Top 10 time for the school. The brothers are also ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the district for boys weightlifting at 152 pounds.
“They only do it on Sunday, but go in and learn some stuff,” Murphy said. “Owen got into the Naval Academy, so we are trying to get him stronger.”
At the Naval Academy, cadets must participate in a sport, so Owen is planning on running cross country, Murphy said.
“Every year they are starting to grow more into their bodies and they are looking strong right now,” he said.
Jonathan, who set his record in the 1,600 at 4:18 two weeks ago at Satellite Beach and on Thursday ran a 1:57 in the 800, is focused on becoming a walk-on for the cross country team at the University of Florida.
“I have received about five or six emails in the last month about him, so we will see,” Murphy said. “I think he’s set on UF and trying to run there.”