KEY WEST — University School Athletic Director Dan Rovetto was at Rex Weech Field on Saturday, Sept. 10, to get a first-hand look at some of the best players the Key West High, Marathon and Coral Shores High baseball squads have to offer.

But he was not taking his notes back to his coaches at the Davie-based campus, as Rovetto was on the Conchs’ home diamond for the fourth annual Monroe County MLB Scouting Day.