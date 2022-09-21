KEY WEST — University School Athletic Director Dan Rovetto was at Rex Weech Field on Saturday, Sept. 10, to get a first-hand look at some of the best players the Key West High, Marathon and Coral Shores High baseball squads have to offer.
But he was not taking his notes back to his coaches at the Davie-based campus, as Rovetto was on the Conchs’ home diamond for the fourth annual Monroe County MLB Scouting Day.
“It was important to keep this going for the kids and allow them to build relationships with scouts down here,” said Rovetto, who was an Major League Baseball scout when he helped institute the showcase four years ago before making the move to become the Sharks’ athletic director two years ago when his son entered high school.
“I want these kids from Monroe County to have the same opportunity the kids up north do.”
In total, 12 MLB organizations were represented on scouting day, as well as several colleges.
“It’s all our area and we have to make sure we are getting our whole area, so this is the time in the fall to get down here and, not just for this year, but for years to come, see the kids progress,” said Nick Avila, who is the South Florida and Puerto Rico scout for the Detroit Tigers.
“We have a lot of friends in college baseball, as well, so if we see something we like, we pass it along to them as well. It’s hard for people to come down here. It’s not cheap. But this setup takes care of us and all it does is help us spread awareness for them.”
Despite having several MLB scouts on hand, Rovetto — who still maintains access to the Florida Diamond Club, which is a database for scouts as well as college recruits state-wide — stressed the day was not just about signing with a professional baseball organization but instead being able to use their contacts to find the appropriate fit at the next level for the Monroe County players.
“A lot of these guys who are scouts played college baseball somewhere, so they have ties, to be able to make a call and let another college know, ‘Hey, we have a kid down here and might fit your program,’ and help the kids that way,” said Rovetto, pointing out that an alum of Lynn University helped open the doors for 2020 Key West High graduate Jordan Parks to play at the school.
“We set the date six months in advance and block off the entire weekend. Which allows the scouts and recruits to come down, do their follow-up and keep a list building of the kids in the county. It’s been great so far, and we are going to continue to be here and for sure be back next year.”