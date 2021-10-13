MONROE COUNTY — It did not take long for the final two quarters of the Friday, Oct. 1, football games featuring Florida Keys high school football teams to conclude. That’s because all three squads had running clocks early in the third quarter.
For Key West, it was part of a 48-13 dismantling of first-year program Gateway High, while it was the opposite for Coral Shores, which lost 35-6 to Ransom Everglades, and Marathon, which fell 49-0 to Westminster Christian.
It was the third consecutive week Key West has instituted the running clock by halftime — beating St. Brendan, 55-0, to start the three-game win streak and Miami International 49-13 the following week. But the victory against Gateway was the first on the road this season for the Conchs.
During that three-game win steak, Key West senior quarterback Preston Herce rushed for 421 yards and passed for another 126, with four passing and five rushing touchdowns in that span. Senior classmate Jeremiah Osborne, despite sitting out against Gateway, had 190 rush yards and five scores in that same span.
For the season, Herce has a county-best 732 all-purpose offensive yards this season, going for 593 yards and six touchdowns in the ground attack and another 139 through the air. He is averaging 118.6 rushing yards per game and 13.2 per carry and 27.8 passing yards per game. Osborne is averaging 75.25 rushing yards per game, with 301 rushing yards on 46 carries in four games.
While Herce leads in all-purpose yards and touchdowns, it is Coral Shores senior Chris Cooper who leads the county in rushing with 617 yards on 83 carries in six games this season. Cooper — who is averaging 102.83 rushing yards per game and 7.43 yards per carry — also tops the county with eight trips to the end zone so far and 666 all-purpose yards as he also has three receptions for 49 yards. Cooper pulled in two of those passes in Coral Shores’ loss to Ransom, as the senior back led the Hurricanes with 86 rushing yards and 49 receiving yards, including a score on the final play of the lopsided loss.
With the defeat to Ransom, during which sophomore Isaac Holmes started at quarterback and pushed his season total to 115 passing and 129 rushing, Coral Shores has won or lost back-to-back contests in six games this season. The 35 points allowed in the loss doubled the most by the Hurricanes defense this season, which is paced by senior linebacker Dominic Monteagudo, who is battling for the county tackle lead with 25. He also has a pair of interceptions returned for touchdowns. In fact, the Hurricanes defense has nearly as many interceptions (six) this season as they do have sacks (seven). Three-and-a-half sacks belong to Xayver Arrington, who also has a safety, four fumble recoveries and 14 tackles, while Holmes has 17 tackles, a sack, an interception and two blocked kicks.
During Marathon’s skid, the Dolphins have kicked just one field goal and scored one touchdown, while being bested 191-10.
The Dolphins’ lone trip to pay dirt came on a short carry by Malachi Hawkins, who has 225 rushing yards on 51 carries, while Thomas Eubanks has 85 all-purpose yards and Cole McDaniels has at 86, with 42 via the pass. Those three also play a big role on defense for Marathon as Hawkins has 17 tackles, McDaniels 14 and Eubanks 18 as well as a forced fumble, fumble recovery and interception.
Despite the largest difference in final scores, Marathon trailed by 28 points at halftime and was the only one of the three Keys schools to not start the second half with a running clock.