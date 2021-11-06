BOYNTON BEACH — Striking back with a pair of unanswered touchdowns in the second quarter, the Coral Shores High football team seemed to be in control at halftime of its season finale on Thursday, Nov. 6, on Somerset Academy Canyons’ home turf.
But a second-half adjustment by the Cougars and a torrential downpour in the fourth quarter would prove otherwise, as a fumble by the Hurricanes in the wet conditions resulted in 14-point swing late in the game and a 35-21 victory for the host squad.
Still, Hurricanes senior running back Chris Cooper was not going to go down without a fight, as he closed out his high school career with a 138-yard rushing performance, scoring all three of his team’s touchdowns, including returning a kickoff for a score.
It was still not enough, as the Hurricanes allowed the Cougars to go in front by two scores in the first quarter. With his team trailing 14-0 in the second, Cooper cut into the lead with a 19-yard rushing touchdown and then added seven to the score with 1:59 showing on the clock on a 36-yard run.
The defense took control coming out of the break, as the teams traded punts in the third, but Cooper came off the field with an apparent leg injury late in the quarter — opening the door for Somerset, as the Coral Shores senior also plays safety, to go 52 yards on quarterback keepers for a score.
Cooper returned on the ensuing kickoff and took a reverse handoff 95 yards for a touchdown to even the score, but once again the Cougars responded with a trip to the end zone to go back in front by seven following the converted extra point.
Immediately following the Somerset score, heavy rains began to soak the field, but with no lightning in the area, the game continued as Coral Shores attempted to march toward another game-tying score. The soggy conditions would negate that opportunity as the Hurricanes fumbled on the possession.
With good field position following the turnover, Somerset punched home the game-sealing touchdown and then thwarted one final Coral Shores drive to bring the Hurricanes’ season to a close.
It was the final time Cooper, who continued to return to the field despite not being at full strength, would be out in the green and gold for the Hurricanes, closing out the season with 1,141 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. In his career, he amassed 2,828 rushing yards.
It was also the final game for senior quarterback Zippy Lekso, who went 4-for-10 for 57 yards through the air and added 35 rushing yards. He completed one pass to Danaty Diorio for 28 yards, and two to Angel Jester for 30 yards. Fellow senior classmate Willem Godtel had three tackles and a sack on defense, which was without senior captain Dominick Monteagudo for the game.
In total, Coral Shores will be graduating roughly a dozen seniors, including Ozzy Vega, Michael Holcomb, Coral DePaw, Nathan Valverde, Orlando Pera, Martin Gutierrez, Joey Caputo and Zander Wolfgram.
The loss ends the Hurricanes’ 2021 campaign at 5-5 overall, which never won or lost back-to-back games this season.