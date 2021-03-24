PLANTATION KEY — In the four seasons before Lucia Rodriguez first joined the Coral Shores High School girls basketball program, the Lady Canes barely had double-digit victories. Since her arrival, Coral Shores has racked up 53 wins, several by double-digits during her four campaigns, at which time Rodriguez became a 1,000-point scorer, with 1,032 in her career, while racking up 324 assists to become The Key West Citizen’s three-time All-Monroe County Player of the Year.
“She was just a complete game-changer,” Coral Shores High girls basketball coach Pat Meyers said. “She’s the type of kid everyone plays so much better around.”
In fact, Meyers called her a “once-in-a-generation type of talent.”
“We have great kids that come through here, but the way she conducts herself, on and off the court, is amazing. You don’t get that too often,” Meyers said. “She’s a great leader and a 4.0 student and she’s involved in so many clubs and athletics.”
From the first time he watched Rodriguez play during her middle-school, eighth-grade season, Meyers knew she would be able to restore the Coral Shores program and believed she could have played on the varsity level that year.
She did not disappoint in her freshman campaign, as Coral Shores defeated Key West and Marathon’s varsity teams. Just a year before, the Lady Canes took on their junior varsity programs instead and lost to the small, private Island Christian School.
In that first season with the Lady Canes, Rodriguez not only led the team in scoring and assists but also was named a team captain by her teammates.
“Even the seniors picked her and they just knew right way she was that good as a freshman,” Meyers said. “It was how she conducted herself at practices and how she was always dependable. The older girls saw that and knew she was going to be special.”
Meyers said he knew she was good but did not expect the program’s turnaround to come that rapidly.
“I truly was shocked. Not that I didn’t think she was going to be good, but any time you go from a middle school to a varsity sport, it’s a big difference,” Meyers said. “I knew she had the talent, but she really rose to a whole new level. From the first game until the final this year, she has just been phenomenal. Her accomplishments are amazing.”
Coral Shores claimed the county title in Rodriguez’s next two seasons and split the honor this season with Key West, after suffering her first loss in the ninth game against a Keys opponent.
“That’s incredible, because there were some good squads at both schools we had to beat,” Meyers said.
Rodriguez led the Lady Canes in points and assists in each of her four seasons, finishing with a 15.6 point per game and 5.7 assist per game average. In her sophomore season she was named the All-Monroe County Co-Player of the Year with teammate Lexy Brito. Rodriguez’s junior season saw her end with the 28th best assist average in the state and receive Co-Player of the Year honors with teammate Riley Dobson.
And this year she was 16th in the state and 36th in the nation, despite playing on a team with two freshman in the starting lineup, to outright garner the Player of the Year status.
“It was tough at time, but what she did for her career is amazing,” Meyers said.
Despite turning around the Coral Shores program, Rodriguez and the Lady Canes do not have any titles to show for it as they lost to Keys Gate two straight seasons in the district tournament. The Lady Knights would reach the final four and region final in those seasons.
“It is bit disappointing,” Meyers said. “We never got over the Keys Gate hump. ... She still had a great season.”
In the regular-season finale against Marathon, Rodriguez became the second 1,000-point scorer in program history and is likely to sign a scholarship to play college basketball at Emerson College in Boston.
“Since I’ve been here, the last 18 years, she’s the first female basketball player to get a scholarship,” said Meyers, adding she is interested in studying sports medicine. “Her accomplishments and accolades, she deserves them all because of all her work and dedication. I couldn’t be more happy for her. We are all very excited about that for a lot of reasons and it’s a very exciting time in life for her. There’s a good program there for her major and she’s said she wants to live in the city, so it seems like a good fit.”
The coach added that no matter where Rodriguez ends up, he figures she will be a good fit as when he needed to hit the reset button five seasons ago during his return to the Coral Shores girls basketball program, Rodriguez quickly helped the team find an identity.
“The future is still bright, but it’s hard to replace a 1,000-point scorer and we all know that,” Meyers said. “The younger girls have looked up to her and girls have taken notes. They are in awe of some of the stuff she has done, which has been incredible, which I think will help out a lot.”