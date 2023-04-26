Clean and jerk

Marathon High School’s Mikkel Ross performs a clean and jerk.

 File photos

MARATHON — Throughout middle school and into her high school freshman campaign, Mikkel Ross made her mark on Marathon athletics in multiple sports, but then a knee injury ended her sophomore campaign before it ever started.

“She was super determined because she was out her sophomore year,” Marathon weightlifting coach Jesse Schubert said. “The day after she was cleared, she started going 100%. There was really no telling her to slow down. It’s not in her vocabulary.”

