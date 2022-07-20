Name: Alexanjar Kelly
Height: 6-foot-5
GPA: 3.0
Parent: Syliva Brzakalik
Sibling: Mia Barrera
Q: What sports to you plan to play your senior year?
A: Football.
Q: When did you start playing football?
A: I just started playing this spring season.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Yeah, when I was in elementary school I played a little bit of basketball and soccer, and then I played JV football in sixth grade.
Q: Why haven’t you played sports since sixth grade?
A: I haven’t felt like it.
Q: What prompted you to join football again your senior season?
A: It’s my last year and I haven’t done much, and people kept asking me to try it again and so far I have enjoyed it.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: We practice all five days a week after school and then on the weekends I go on walks.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academics.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m really tall.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Keep trying, don’t give up.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I would like to get on the Principal’s List for straight As, and for sports, I want to be a starter.
Q: Have you ever made straight As before?
A: No, I’ve come close with all As and one B.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I would like to just live the good life. I don’t need a lot of money, just a nice apartment, some good friends and a stable career.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Shaun McDonald, Mac Childress and Sean Roussin are some on my coaches who have helped me a lot.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: Just keep trying, don’t limit yourself.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Don’t limit yourself, keep trying.
Q: Having just started back into football, how do you go about having proper closure during your senior year?
A: I honestly don’t know yet. I think just having played in enough.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Japan, because the culture seems great. I’d also like to visit Europe, too. My mom is from Poland, so I’d like to go there.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like learning about coding.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: It just takes a lot of time. I’m at school until at least 5:30, and when I get home I’m super tired and I go to sleep at about 8:30 because I’m so exhausted.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I’d probably relax after coming home and do my homework.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: Go to college and get my degree.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yeah, probably.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I have bad communication skills, and I’d like to improve on that.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s very tight-knit down here. We all love each other, and that’s very nice.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Sushi from Castaways. It’s so good.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I’d like to be a software engineer because computers are the future, so I’d like to know more about them, and also I find them interesting.