Height: 4’ 11”
GPA: 3.8
Parents: Darcie and David Brabenec
Siblings: Braydon Brabenec
Q: What sports do you plan to play your senior year?
A: Weightlifting, tennis, and track and field.
Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: Weightlifting, I started my sophomore year, but I’ve always been into the gym. Tennis, I’ve done since middle school, and track is something I’ve always wanted to try and I’m going to in my senior year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I did. I played ice hockey.
Q: So I take it you made the switch from ice hockey to tennis when you moved to the Keys?
A: Kind of, sort of. It was really different growing up in the snow and then moving here to the beach was very different.
Q: What prompted you to start weightlifting in high school?
A: (Jesse) Schubert, my coach. I had him as a teacher and he got me into it. I didn’t expect to make it as far as I did, making states, but now I just love it.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: In the offseason, I train five times a week with a lot of rest days, but during the season, I train everyday expect Sunday.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: Yeah, in the summer.
Q: Is that downtime important?
A: It is, because I love to go on the boat and hang out with my friends and that’s really the only time I get to do that.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academics are really important to me because I want to go to Daytona State College. I have family up there. But sports is right under that.
Q: Between tennis and weightlifting, which sport is most important?
A: Definitely weightlifting.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: You really have to have good team work, sportsmanship and learn how to help others.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I would love to make states three times in a row, and I want to win districts and regionals.
Q: Seeing that first state championship won at your school this year, how much motivation does that give you entering your senior year?
A: So much. Rylan (Chapa) helped me so much from where I first started.
Q: Having already been a two-time state qualifier, do you feel more pressure entering your senior year?
A: It is a lot of pressure. Making states three times in a row would be amazing
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I really want to go to Daytona State College for radiology, following my mom, who is also in radiology.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Making states.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Definitely Schubert and my parents.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: Keep doing what you are doing, and if you want something, work hard for it.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Don’t be a baby, from Schubert.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I think by just trying as hard as I can. Putting the work in every day and not looking back.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I really want to go back to Jamaica. It has my heart. I’ve been there before and I love it.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to go fishing and going on the boat.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Trying to do homework while away with sport, so balancing everything.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Studying.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I’m going to stay in the Keys for an extra year and do my prerequisites at the community college and then go to Daytona State.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yes, but weightlifting is not a college sport and I really don’t focus a lot on any other sport, so I’m not expecting to go to college for sports.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s very small. Everybody knows everybody. You’re on the water 24/7. And there’s iguanas, everywhere.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: I would probably ask for frog legs. Castaways used to have them but they don’t anymore and they are tricky to find, so I’m hoping my mom would figure that one out.
Q: You’ve talked about wanting to study radiology. What interests you in that career?
A: My mom. She does mammography and breast ultrasounds, and I really want to follow after her.