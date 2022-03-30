Height: 5’ 4”
GPA: 3.935
Parents: Alicia McNenney and Abraham Lopez
Siblings: Harol Lopez
Q: What sports are you playing this year?
A: Swimming.
Q: When did you start participating in those sports?
A: Since I was in fourth grade, so about 8 or 9 years old.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I tried track a little bit, but I’ve always just loved the water, and my parents thought swimming would be a good match for me.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Two hours every day; no off days.
Q: Is that year-round?
A: Yup.
Q: Would you have it any other way?
A: Umm, no. We do have break at Christmastime and holidays, but overall no, I don’t have any breaks and I like it that way.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?
A: There is no offseason.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: They are equal.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I think I’m creative. I have that mentality. I see things differently, and I like photography.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Being independent and being able to rely on yourself. If you want to overcome an obstacle, you will know how to.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Bring my GPA up as high as I can and place in regionals for swimming.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Be successful, happy and healthy.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Going to regionals every year, since my freshman year. It’s always so much fun, with most of the seniors in their final meet. It’s always been a fun experience.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My parents and my family. Every time I go to a swim meet in Miami, they come to the meet.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Don’t overthink it. It will be fine.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Just keep swimming. There’s two different meaning to it for me, but really to keep fighting.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: It’s going to be sad, but I’ll be happy no matter which way it ends.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Majorca, Spain, has always been a dream of mine to visit because it looks so pretty and the food sounds good there too.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I do photography and videography.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Sleep, definitely not getting enough sleep, because I get home, then go straight to practice and then do my homework afterwards until 12, and then go to bed to do it all again.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do?
A: Sleep.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: UM, UCF and FSU.
Q: If you have an opportunity to swim for a college program, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: No, probably not. I know, from relatives, that it’s really hard to balance everything and it’s very rigorous, and I want to focus on other things after high school, so swimming won’t be a priority in college.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: That the reefs are pretty.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Chicken Marsala from my dad.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: Something in business. I want to do something entrepreneurial or, if I’m not interested in that, maybe marketing or creative.