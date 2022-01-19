Height: 5’ 8”
GPA: 4.396
Parents: Robert and Elena Valenzuela
Siblings: Robbie Valenzuela
Q: What sports are you playing this year?
A: Volleyball and basketball.
Q: At what age did you start playing your sports?
A: I started playing basketball around 7 years old, and I started playing volleyball around 11 years old.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Yes, I did competitive taekwondo and club soccer.
Q: How did you get started playing basketball and volleyball?
A: I started playing basketball at a young age. My dad loved the sport and always wanted me to play. I started off playing for FKYSF and really enjoyed it and grew fond of the sport over the years. I started playing volleyball in middle school.
Q: Why did you decide to stop playing soccer?
A: I always loved soccer but basketball and soccer were always in the same season, so I chose to pursue basketball instead.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I am active almost every day; during the offseason I play for the Miami Suns and travel to different places to play basketball.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: During season it is more drills with a ball rather than offseason. I do more strength training to get ready for the season.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: In a way, yes, but no, I am usually always playing a sport, and the time I do get off I spend as much time as I can with my family and friends.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I love sports with a passion, but in the long run, I think academics is more important for me.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yes, I love sports as much as I value my academics.
Q: Between volleyball and basketball, which sport is most important?
A: I think basketball is most important to me. I have put a lot of time and effort into it.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I love fishing and being out on the water. Whenever I get time off from sports and have time I like to go out on the boat.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Sports have taught me discipline and that not everything is handed to you. You have to earn it.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: My goal for my senior year is to make it the most memorable year possible and to have fun.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: My dream is to get a D-I scholarship to play basketball while pursing my career goals.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Beating our county rivals whether it’s home or away.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: I would like to start off by saying thank you to my parents — without them none of this would be possible. I would also like to thank coach Kathy (Ets-Hokin), coach Pat (Meyers), coach (Jarrod) Mandozzi and coach Kevin. Thank you all for your time and effort.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Live life to the fullest and have no regrets.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Stay focused and determined.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Play every game as if it is my last, have fun and enjoy every moment.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: My dream place to visit is Bora Bora, even though I live on the water. Bora Bora is gorgeous and I would love to travel and experience paradise without crowds of tourists.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Yes, I love to fish and be out on the water.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Being a student-athlete, you have a lot on your plate. Sometimes it becomes hard to manage everything. Being able to get good grades while playing sports gets challenging.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Sleep, LOL. I feel as if I can never get enough sleep, especially being a student-athlete.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: If I get any offers that catch my eye I may go that route as far as sports. But if not, I would like to go to UCF.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Depending on the school, I love playing sports but I have to make sure I put my academics first. I need to make sure it has a major I am interested and has a good education before I would make any decisions.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Continue to work on my speed.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: I would tell my college roommate it is a beautiful place to live, especially if you like the water, but it does get boring at times.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: First meal I will ask for is arroz con pollo.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I want to become an accountant. I was thinking of maybe becoming a tax attorney.