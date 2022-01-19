Height: 5’ 8”

GPA: 4.396

Parents: Robert and Elena Valenzuela

Siblings: Robbie Valenzuela

Q: What sports are you playing this year?

A: Volleyball and basketball.

Q: At what age did you start playing your sports?

A: I started playing basketball around 7 years old, and I started playing volleyball around 11 years old.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: Yes, I did competitive taekwondo and club soccer.

Q: How did you get started playing basketball and volleyball?

A: I started playing basketball at a young age. My dad loved the sport and always wanted me to play. I started off playing for FKYSF and really enjoyed it and grew fond of the sport over the years. I started playing volleyball in middle school.

Q: Why did you decide to stop playing soccer?

A: I always loved soccer but basketball and soccer were always in the same season, so I chose to pursue basketball instead.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: I am active almost every day; during the offseason I play for the Miami Suns and travel to different places to play basketball.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?

A: During season it is more drills with a ball rather than offseason. I do more strength training to get ready for the season.

Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?

A: In a way, yes, but no, I am usually always playing a sport, and the time I do get off I spend as much time as I can with my family and friends.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: I love sports with a passion, but in the long run, I think academics is more important for me.

Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?

A: Yes, I love sports as much as I value my academics.

Q: Between volleyball and basketball, which sport is most important?

A: I think basketball is most important to me. I have put a lot of time and effort into it.

Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: I love fishing and being out on the water. Whenever I get time off from sports and have time I like to go out on the boat.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: Sports have taught me discipline and that not everything is handed to you. You have to earn it.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: My goal for my senior year is to make it the most memorable year possible and to have fun.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: My dream is to get a D-I scholarship to play basketball while pursing my career goals.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: Beating our county rivals whether it’s home or away.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: I would like to start off by saying thank you to my parents — without them none of this would be possible. I would also like to thank coach Kathy (Ets-Hokin), coach Pat (Meyers), coach (Jarrod) Mandozzi and coach Kevin. Thank you all for your time and effort.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?

A: Live life to the fullest and have no regrets.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Stay focused and determined.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: Play every game as if it is my last, have fun and enjoy every moment.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: My dream place to visit is Bora Bora, even though I live on the water. Bora Bora is gorgeous and I would love to travel and experience paradise without crowds of tourists.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: Yes, I love to fish and be out on the water.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Being a student-athlete, you have a lot on your plate. Sometimes it becomes hard to manage everything. Being able to get good grades while playing sports gets challenging.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Sleep, LOL. I feel as if I can never get enough sleep, especially being a student-athlete.

Q: Do you have any college interests?

A: If I get any offers that catch my eye I may go that route as far as sports. But if not, I would like to go to UCF.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Depending on the school, I love playing sports but I have to make sure I put my academics first. I need to make sure it has a major I am interested and has a good education before I would make any decisions.

Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: Continue to work on my speed.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: I would tell my college roommate it is a beautiful place to live, especially if you like the water, but it does get boring at times.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: First meal I will ask for is arroz con pollo.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: I want to become an accountant. I was thinking of maybe becoming a tax attorney.

