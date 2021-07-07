Height: 5’ 4”
GPA: 4.1
Parents: Jennifer and Jeff Barrow
Siblings: Carolyn and Valerie Barrow
Q: What sports do you plan to play your senior year?
Answer: Swimming, weighlifting.
Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: Swim, I’ve been doing since my freshman year, and weightlifting, since my sophomore year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Yes, I did soccer, dance and basketball, but I just wasn’t a fan.
Q: Why did you decide to add swim and weightlifting in high school?
A: I had done swim before in a summer camp and I just liked the atmosphere, so I just tried it again, and then weightlifting was because my friends forced me to do it.
Q: Now that you are into those sports, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: An hour a day.
Q: Do you have a downtime away from sports?
A: This summer, I’m taking a month off, but that’s it.
Q: Is that time off important?
A: I just won’t be near a gym, so not really because I’ll probably be working out still in that time.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics, because I’m not the best at sports.
Q: Of the sports you participate in, which sport is most important?
A: Weightlifting, because I’m stronger naturally, so lifting came easier to me and I took that and ran with it.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m pretty funny.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: To be patient.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: To get into a college I like.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To become famous and get some money.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Making it to regionals for weightlifting.
Q: This past season, there were 45 Monroe County lifters who made it to regionals. Seeing all those girls from the Keys competing at the meet, how much motivation did that give you for your senior year?
A: A lot, because I want to do better than all them.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Erin Hamilton, Jon Olsen and my sister Carolyn Barrow.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Have fun and make friends.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: To make friends.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I don’t know. I just like to go with life and let everything happen.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Europe. I’d like to see the UK, France, Spain — just all over there.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to play video games.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: I’m always tired, constantly.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Sleep.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I want to go into cybersecurity or computer science.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Oh yeah.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Probably, but I’m not sure what exactly.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s pretty cool. We are constantly doing stuff that normal people don’t do.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Tacos from my mom.
Q: You talked about being interested in computer science and cybersecurity. What interests you in that career?
A: I like computers, and cybersecurity sounds cool. I just feel like helping people fix the problems with their computers sounds fun.