Height: 5’ 5”
GPA: 4.12
Parents: Ana Garcia and Alain Pacillo
Q: What sports are you playing your senior season?
A:: Lacrosse, and I hope to start a sailing team.
Q: How long have you been doing both sports?
A: I’ve been sailing since the seventh grade. I fell in love with and volunteer every year with the summer program teaching the young kids how to sail. I’ve played lacrosse since my freshman year. That team just seemed like so much fun, and it is amazing.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I started volleyball in sixth grade, but stopped going into my junior year because I wasn’t ready to leave quarantine once sports restarted, and after taking a year off, I felt like I wasn’t physically prepared for volleyball.
Q: You never played any sports before middle school?
A: I grew up in South America, so I played a little bit of volleyball there, and I also did a little tennis, swimming and ballet, but it wasn’t that serious.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: If I’m offseason, I try to do at least three days of running and keeping myself in shape. In season, I still try to do that at least one day in between practices.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Volleyball my freshman and sophomore year overlapped with the club, so yes.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I prioritize school a lot more, but I feel like sports helps me balance, which is why I like doing it so much. It helps me find that happy medium.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I like to make everyone feel included and like they are bigger than themselves.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Communication, understanding and teamwork.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Through sport and academics, I want to become friends with more people and through that extend a helping hand to an incoming freshman like I wish I had.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to become an orthodontist. My dad, my mom and my grandma each were dentists, so I want to change it just a little bit.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Being on the bus after a game you worked really hard for and everyone played their hardest. Talking after the win and knowing you earned it, that’s the best feeling.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My lacrosse coach, especially this past year I felt like they really pushed us to be the best version of ourselves.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Don’t stress so much, just do your own thing.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Just don’t care about what others say to you. Pretty much the same thing, just passing it on.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: By passing on my wisdom to the incoming Hurricanes.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I want to go to Greece so bad. The beaches are so nice, and it seems so pretty.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I don’t really have any hobbies. I like going on the boat or doing something relaxing.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Finding a balance because if you worry too much about one thing, you can’t focus on the other. If you find a good balance, you’ll be good to go, with your mental and physical health.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I think I would probably sleep because I’m always exhausted.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I’m most likely going to stay in Florida. Hopefully, I can up my grades and numbers so I can get into UF or FSU.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Probably, yes, I think I would.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Yes, definitely my endurance.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s not like any other place I’ve lived or been to before. I feel the community is a whole, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a community quite like this, it’s very unique.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Anything local. I love the food down here. Anything local would be good. It doesn’t matter where.
Q: You talked about wanting to become an orthodontist. What interests you in that career path?
A: Basically because it’s in my family.