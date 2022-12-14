Height: 5’ 10”
Weight: 150
GPA: 3.0
Parents: Robert and Rene Gilbert
Siblings: Ashley and Robbie Gilbert
Q: What sports are you playing your senior year?
A: Basketball.
Q: How long have you been playing basketball?
A: Since fifth grade.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Yeah, I played baseball through middle school.
Q: Why did you switch from baseball to basketball in high school?
A: I might play baseball this year, but I just have more fun playing basketball than baseball. I like the back-and-forth action in basketball.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: We go six days a week.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season is a little more intense.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: Yeah, in the summer and after the season ends, when I take a little break, but I get back to training.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Probably academics, because they will get me somewhere in life.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yeah, they are.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Teamwork and hard work.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I hope to get into a college for academics, and for sports, I want to average 10 or more points a game.
Q: What did you average last year?
A: Five or six.
Q: Is a four-point jump doable?
A: Yeah, because I’ll be playing more after the seniors left last year.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I’m still figuring that out.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: My sophomore year, when I hit five 3s in one quarter.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My dad, coach Simons, my middle school basketball coach, my mom and my high school coach, Jarrod Mandozzi.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Have as much fun in high school as you can.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: That same advice my freshman year from a senior.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I’m just hoping all my practice pays off.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Cali and New York to go see the states.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I go on the boat, fishing, the Keys life.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Getting in all my work on time after missing because of an away game.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably ice up and relax.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I’m going to go to Valencia College.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play basketball in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Oh yeah, for sure.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Yeah, I need to be more aggressive.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s really fun, really fun.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Hibachi chicken from Alfredo’s.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: No, not yet, I’m still figuring that out.