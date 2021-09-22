Height: 6’
Weight: 170 pounds
Parents: Edipsia Polacious
Q: What sports are you playing your senior year?
A: Cross-country, soccer, baseball.
Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: Since I was 4 years old.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Volleyball and basketball. I played for the national junior basketball team in Nicaragua when I was there.
Q: Why did you decide to stick with the sports you play?
A: I was just better at those sports.
Q: Between those three sports, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Between all the sports, three hours a day all year-round.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: I do have some time off, but I never stop my training.
Q: Would you have it any other way?
A: No way, man.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics, because they will prepare me for life more than sports.
Q: Of the sports you play, what is your favorite?
A: Oh, that’s tough to say. I like them all.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Leadership, teamwork and helping other people.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I just want to give it my all, so I can have another good season with my teammates.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Play good enough this season to get a scholarship.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Last season, when we won the district championship in soccer.
Q: That was the first district title for the program in 50 seasons. What was it like to hold that trophy?
A: It was excellent and just so exciting.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Mr. (Joey) Gonzalez has helped me a lot, but also all my teammates. They are always pushing me to be my best.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: Enjoy the sports, because it’s going to the best part of school.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Give it your all, and you will see the results.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I think I’m going to cry after my final game. I just have to give it my all this year so the school can remember me.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: England, because they have some good soccer there.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Just play video games. I like sports games. I like beating my friends in FIFA.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Sometimes I’m dying for food in the middle of the game. I get really hungry, man.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: One more hour to sleep wouldn’t be a bad thing.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I’m going to go to FIU.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Oh yeah.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I just need to get good grades.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: There are more boats than cars, and you are going to get a good day in fishing.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Steak from the Steak and Lobster House.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I want to be a pilot, but it’s not easy. I just like everything about aviation.