Height: 5’ 3”
GPA: 4.407
Parents: Zoraida Diaz
Siblings: Sebastian Diaz
Q: What sports are you playing this year?
A: Weightlifting.
Q: How long have you been weightlifting?
A: This was my third year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I did tennis and cheerleading. I stopped cheerleading after two years and then did it again in middle school. I did tennis for about four years through middle school.
Q: Why did you decide to add weightlifting in high school?
A: It was new my freshman year and I didn’t do it, but my friend egged me on to do it my sophomore year and I ended up liking it.
Q: Now that you are into it, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I try to go to the gym once a day, for about an hour to an hour and a half depending on what we are doing that day.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: I try to stick to it so I am continuously on the go and continuing to add what I’m training for.
Q: Does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Not really. I just try to work more on myself in the offseason, and in-season, I work more on technique.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: I think academics overtakes it a little bit.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: To be patient. You are going to grow in yourself, and as you learn more, you will be able to do more.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Athletically, I’d like to make it to regionals again and attempt at states. Then academically, I’d like to try to move up in my class ranking and figure out what I want to do.
Q: Knowing you were part of two straight record-breaking weightlifting seasons in Monroe County, how much pride does that give you?
A: I was really proud of not only our school girls but all the other girls that made it because that shows even though we are a small community we are able to do a lot more.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I’m not sure yet.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Seeing us grow together in weightlifting. Seeing our weights go up and enjoying those moments we had together.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach (Erin) Hamilton definitely did. She teaches all of us to do our best and that we are able to do it. My mom definitely pushes me as well.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Don’t be afraid to try something new.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Go for it.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I don’t know. It’s already been so great.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: All of Europe. I’d like to start back in Greece.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I work. Sometimes I play the piano and go boating.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Sometimes it’s physically exhausted me and I did have homework and work and community service.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Sleep.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I’ve looked into more of the STEM majors, mathematics, finance, business, marketing, but also criminology, behavior, psychology.
Q: If you have an opportunity to lift for a college program, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I would.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s a nice place to go visit, just don’t go during season or on holidays because it gets wild.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Fish from my stepdad. He probably would have gone fishing the day I got back and would make a meal like a mahi continental.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I do not. I just know I want to live in the Keys.