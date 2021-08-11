Height: 5’10”
Weight: 170
GPA: 3.5
Parents: Dennise Cruz
Siblings: Jaden Cruz
Q: What sports do you plan to play your senior year?
A: Basketball.
Q: When did you start playing basketball?
A: I started playing organized basketball when I was 3.
Q: They play organized basketball at 3?
A: In Virginia, they start young there.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played football and baseball.
Q: What was it about basketball that drew your attention?
A: Honestly, it was just everything about the culture of the sport and everything around it, from the sneakers to the clothing. Then everyone has a basketball hoop and you play with your friends, especially here in the Keys. There’s not much to do, so that’s what we do, and after playing a couple of games, you get better.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Everyday except the weekends. Those are my recovery days.
Q: Is that year round? Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Uh, yeah. I like to be a coach potato when I’m not lifting or playing with the guys. I like to sit down watch TV and do normal teenage things.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?
A: There’s a big difference. In season, you’re mostly with the team and coaches trying to go over plays and get coordinated with the guys. The offseason is where you spend your time trying to get stronger and faster and work on more individual skills.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I would put academics higher than sports, but it’s really close. Schooling is really big. My mom was the first person in her family to go to college, so I do want to follow in her footsteps.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I can cook.
Q: How good are we talking about? Do you think you could be on a TV show?
A: I can throw down. I think I could cook on one of those shows.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Perseverance, teamwork, not giving up. Really, it’s a mindset for everything in life. You can’t go into something thinking you are going to lose. You have to go into it giving it your all.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I want to get my GPA higher, maintain As and then drop 30 every game. Really, I want to win. This past district run was kind of disappointing. We got knocked out in the first game, so I, at minimum, want to win districts next year.
Q: During your first few seasons with the Dolphins, there were some big players on the team. This past year was a big change over and there were struggles. How would you classify this past season?
A: I feel like this year was tough for everyone, although I had a lot of motivation to get myself better. It was still difficult losing all those guys and having the work put on our shoulders, but now we have to take that workload and improve from here. We are at the bottom, so the only way to go is up.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: A six-figure income.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: The first game I won my sophomore year. I only scored five points in the game, but it was still really special to me.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Kevin Freeman, my head coach! The entire staff, but Freeman always pushes us to be better, and when you have a coach like that, pushing you forward, you can’t fail.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: Stay out of trouble and stay focused and locked in. A lot of people get distracted and slack, getting caught up in the island life. So staying focused and staying on your Ps and Qs is important.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Always keep my head up. Especially this year, it was tough. A lot of the time everyone was down, but we had to stay positive and go into the game playing strong.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I feel like when you play every game like it’s your last, you can only feel satisfied if you gave it your all and made the memories and lived those experiences. As long as I can leave high school saying I did that, then I’ll be satisfied.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: The Middle East. Iran, Saudi Arabia and those countries. There is a lot of conflict going on there, but aside from that, it is a really beautiful place and the culture is amazing. The food, the lifestyle. Everyone has this notion it’s dangerous, but I feel like there’s a lot of good people there who get caught up in what’s going on around them. I would like to go see it for myself. They are very religious over there, so I’d like to see how they live and to see how they practice their religion would be an honor.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I cook, coach potato, but I like to learn and watch educational documentaries. Aside from that, I’m a pretty boring person.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Like everyone else, managing my time and really the laziness. When you get home from a game, you are tired, and it’s easy to say, ‘Oh, I’ll do this assignment later,’ and then the procrastination goes on. It makes it hard.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I actually wouldn’t add an hour to my day. I would like to graduate as fast as possible and go to college.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I don’t have a college in particular, but I want to do aerospace engineering. That’s something that’s always intrigued me. I’ve always been interested in astronauts, but riding in a rocket would kind of terrify me.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Definitely, That’s an experience all its own, and if someone is giving me an opportunity to play for their team, I feel that’s an opportunity that could lead to places. You can’t put off something because it’s a little school or not high ranking. It’s still a higher level.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: My athleticism and IQ. I feel like I still make dumb turnovers and I need to be better at taking care of the rock. That’s very important.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s really laidback, and I would say, ‘Bring your flip flops.’ That’s the only thing you really need.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: The Driftwood carnivore pizza. I love it and that’s always been my cheat meal. When I want to be really bad, I get a whole carnivore pizza and eat it myself.
Q: You talked about being interested in aeronautical engineering. Is there anything you want to do with that degree?
A: I want to work for NASA. That’s definitely something up there, especially trying to get a six-figure income and live a big-baller life. But there’s still time and I want to keep my eyes open because in life you want to do something one day and then something the next. So I want to keep it broad and the bridges open because you never know what you want to get into.