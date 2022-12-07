Height: 6’ 0”
Weight: 170
GPA: 3.3
Parents: Edgar and Yolanda Paniagua
Siblings: Will Rodriguez and Ethany Paniagua
Q: What sports are you playing your senior year?
A: Basketball.
Q: How long have you been playing basketball?
A: I have been playing basketball for eight years.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played football and soccer.
Q: Why did you decide to focus on just basketball during your final years in high school?
A: I ended up falling in love with the sport. It just caught my attention more than any other sport and I would watch it a lot on TV, so I learned to love it a lot more.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I work out 24/7. If I’m not working out or playing basketball, I’m at school.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season, it’s a lot more team associated, so I work a lot more with my team, trying to build chemistry with certain players. Then out of season, I look to perfect my game. It really depends on whom I work with, depending on what I am doing.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: Not really. I’m very much into basketball. I breathe, eat and sleep basketball.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important?
A: Oh, academics, of course, because if basketball does not work out, I have to go to school.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yes, very close.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I can sing. I don’t sing in public, but I have sung in front of a select few friends.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Leadership, 100%. I have always tried to guide people to be a better version of themselves, and I feel I have translated that to life. I try to get people out of bad situations.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I would like to play basketball at the collegiate level, that is my No. 1 goal.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I would like top to be a successful lawyer in the future.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Hitting a buzzer-beater at Key West to end the third quarter. We were on a good run and that shot just gave us more momentum.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Definitely my middle school coach, Coach Simons, he was one of my bigger inspirations. My brother Will also always told me that if basketball doesn’t work, be ready to focus on your studies because there’s nothing cooler than an athlete who is smart.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Do your stuff in school. That is a big thing because you never know what could possibly happen in life, and you always want to be able to play, so be eligible.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Work hard because you never know how far your talents will get you.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I just want to be happy and looking forward to my next chapter in life. I am just happy I have been able to play this sport I love.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Spain, because I have my Spanish citizenship and I would love to live there as well. It has always drawn my attention and I have so much heritage there, so I would love to be there.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Just hanging out with friends.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Oh, definitely time management and the exhaustion of having something like a project due and I’m too tired to do it. Sometimes I’ll just wait until the last second when I have the energy.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably play basketball.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: If I don’t play basketball, I’m going to go to a four-year university and try to get to law school at some point.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play basketball in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yes sir, no doubt.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Probably using my offhand. I don’t use it as much.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: That it’s super fun. I love the Keys. I didn’t grow up in the Keys, but I have lived here long enough that I know I like being from a small town. It’s nice to have friends just walking distance away or just about 20 minutes away if I have to drive, and we can always go bridge jumping or go to Key West.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Arroz con coco, which is coconut rice with steak that my mom makes.
Q: You’ve talked about wanting to be a lawyer. Is there a specific career path you’d like to take?
A: I want to go into immigration law because most families have been immigrants in this country and have fought for their papers. I want to be able to help people go through those types of things.