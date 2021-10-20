Height: 5' 7"

GPA: 3.6

Parents: Christina and Hany Haroun

Siblings: Joey and Joshua Haroun

Q: What sports are you playing your senior year?

A: Track and field.

Q: When did you start running competitively?

A: My sophomore year.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: I danced.

Q: Why not go into Canettes instead of focusing on track and field in high school?

A: I just didn’t have the best experience with people in dance.

Q: Now that you are into track and field, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: During the season, it’s every day; in the offseason, I work out three days a week.

Q: Is it important to have that downtime?

A: Yes, because I think it is important to have that time to yourself and relax.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: Academics.

Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?

A: No, I’ve just always heard more about keeping my academics up.

Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: I pick up things really fast, like hobbies.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: Discipline.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Get straight As and not to get "senioritis."

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: To be successful. I want to go into business.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: Coach Herbert James.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?

A: To work hard and never give up.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Don’t care what other people think. Just do you.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: Just make sure I give it all I got.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: Egypt, because my dad was born there and I want to go.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: Sewing and reading.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: It’s hard to balance academics and everything else.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Either read or just go outside.

Q: Do you have any college interests?

A: FAU. I want to study business.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: No, probably not. I want to focus on academics in college.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: It’s really small, and they should probably go to Miami.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Lamb and grape leaves from my mother.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: Something in marketing. My parents own two businesses and I want to stay in that area.