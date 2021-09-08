Height: 5’ 3”

GPA: 3.6

Parents: Jennifer and Bill Kerry

Siblings: Peyton and Claire Kerry

Q: What sports do you plan to play this year?

A: Soccer

Q: When did you start playing soccer?

A: Almost most of my life.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: No.

Q: What was it about soccer that drew your attention?

A: My dad played, so he kind of just passed it on. I tried sailing, but it wasn’t for me.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: Two hours for at least four to five days a week.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?

A: We have to run a lot more in-season.

Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?

A: For about a month or two.

Q: Is that downtime important?

A: Very much, because I’m tired by that point.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: I think they are about even. I try to get my work done before soccer, but if I have to get school work done, I’ll miss practice.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: To give it my all, all the time.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: I want to be on the honor roll the entire year.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: I want to have dogs.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: My freshman year when I scored on Key West.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: My dad pushed me to get here and motivated me to try.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?

A: Sports are fun. They should join at least one.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Only do it if it makes you happy.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: I want to win districts again. That would be good closure.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: Paris, because it looks pretty.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: I like binge-watching TV.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Balancing time, because we have to miss school to travel to games. So, I’m always having to make up work.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Just have more downtime.

Q: Do you have any college interests?

A: Not yet. I’m not sure right now.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Yes.

Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: My communication.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: There’s no beaches.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: My mom’s brisket.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: I think I want to work with kids. I worked at a summer camp and it was fun, so I think I’d like it.