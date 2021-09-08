Height: 5’ 3”
GPA: 3.6
Parents: Jennifer and Bill Kerry
Siblings: Peyton and Claire Kerry
Q: What sports do you plan to play this year?
A: Soccer
Q: When did you start playing soccer?
A: Almost most of my life.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: No.
Q: What was it about soccer that drew your attention?
A: My dad played, so he kind of just passed it on. I tried sailing, but it wasn’t for me.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Two hours for at least four to five days a week.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?
A: We have to run a lot more in-season.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: For about a month or two.
Q: Is that downtime important?
A: Very much, because I’m tired by that point.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I think they are about even. I try to get my work done before soccer, but if I have to get school work done, I’ll miss practice.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: To give it my all, all the time.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I want to be on the honor roll the entire year.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to have dogs.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: My freshman year when I scored on Key West.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My dad pushed me to get here and motivated me to try.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Sports are fun. They should join at least one.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Only do it if it makes you happy.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I want to win districts again. That would be good closure.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Paris, because it looks pretty.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like binge-watching TV.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Balancing time, because we have to miss school to travel to games. So, I’m always having to make up work.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Just have more downtime.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: Not yet. I’m not sure right now.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yes.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: My communication.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: There’s no beaches.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My mom’s brisket.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I think I want to work with kids. I worked at a summer camp and it was fun, so I think I’d like it.