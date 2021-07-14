Height: 5’ 10”
Weight: 210 pounds
GPA: 3.1
Parents: Pam and Scott Caputo
Siblings: Sophie Caputo
Q: What sports do you plan to play during your senior season?
A: Football, weightlifting and baseball or lacrosse.
Q: At what age did you start playing your sports?
A: Football, when I was 12; baseball, when I was 8, maybe even younger. I just started lacrosse and weightlifting too, but I’ve been lifting weights for a while now.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Just really baseball and football. Oh, and a little bit of basketball, for about two years.
Q: Now you have to choose between playing lacrosse and baseball your senior year.
A: Yeah, I know I’m going to play one, just not sure which one yet.
Q: It sounds like football is your primary sport?
A: Yes.
Q: What was it about football that drew your attention and had you focused on that?
A: I love running through someone and being able to make a tackle. Just having so much fun out there.
Q: Playing three sports in a school year, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I do something at least three times a week if I don’t have anything going on, but on the normal, it’s every day. This summer, I really plan on lifting a lot and cutting some weight. Maybe also going for some new PRs in lifting.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?
A: In season, I feel I can’t workout as much because I’m so sore and tired. It tends to be rough in season.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: A little bit. Weightlifting isn’t as hard as football. It’s more like a practice where you are learning some new stuff. But really, I’m doing something for sports year-round.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I love sports way more than school or anything else. Sports are amazing.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I fish a lot and I can drive a boat.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: The hardship and going through the pain of getting better. Especially for me being on the line in football, it’s hard, but you have to know it’s going to be OK and push through.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I want to get straight As again, but that’s pretty tough. Athletically, I want to go as hard as I can in football and then play three sports.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to be a biologist, and once I have my degree, I want to help the world and environment.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: I don’t know, there’s a lot, but any time I got to run through someone.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Yeah, my dad, he always tells me to not focus on all the other stuff outside of school and focus on sports. You have all the time right now to play sports, you might as well play it now.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Try as hard as you can your freshman year and get your GPA up so your senior year you don’t have to do as much.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Probably to do just that.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I want to go undefeated this season.
Q: Is that doable this season?
A: Oh yeah, our roster is not too bad.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: A little bit in Africa to see all the villages, but really India because I want to help over there. Because the pollution is bad. They are killing tons of fish and it’s terrible.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Just fishing, going on the boat, catching invasive species.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Not being tired after practice, because I never want to do anything after practice, I just want to go home.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Maybe just sleep.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: Yeah, I want to go to FIU, but I have to go to Santa Fe first because I have property near there.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Oh yeah, for football. It would be fun to play anywhere.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I need to grow.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s fun on the boat, all the time.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Some hogfish, if it’s seasonal.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I just want to have fun, enjoy life and do some good for the environment.