Escobar, Jose Enrique

Height: 5’ 7”

Weight: 155

Parents: Jose Enrique Escobar

Q: What sports are your playing your senior year?

A: Cross-country and soccer.

Q: When did you start playing your sports?

A: I’ve been playing soccer since I was 7, and cross-country, I started last year.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: No.

Q: What was it about soccer that drew your attention?

A: I just find it fun.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: Whenever I have off from work, I’m out there playing or running.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: Sports. I’m not very into school.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: That I can do what I put my mind to. Even if people tell me I can’t do something, sports showed me I can.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: I want to just play the best I can in both of my sports.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: To be in this country and move forward.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: Making it to the state finals.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: Coach Joey (Gonzalez).

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?

A: They can do anything they put their mind to.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: You can do it.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: Spain, to watch soccer.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: Working, if I’m not playing sports.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Getting hit in soccer.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Work.

Q: Do you have any college interests?

A: Not really.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Yes.

Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: Yeah, I need to practice more at everything.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: It’s very good down here and beautiful.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Fish from the Lobster House.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: Yes, something in business.