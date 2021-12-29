Sorry, an error occurred.
Height: 5’ 7”
Weight: 155
Parents: Jose Enrique Escobar
Q: What sports are your playing your senior year?
A: Cross-country and soccer.
Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: I’ve been playing soccer since I was 7, and cross-country, I started last year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: No.
Q: What was it about soccer that drew your attention?
A: I just find it fun.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Whenever I have off from work, I’m out there playing or running.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Sports. I’m not very into school.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: That I can do what I put my mind to. Even if people tell me I can’t do something, sports showed me I can.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I want to just play the best I can in both of my sports.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To be in this country and move forward.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Making it to the state finals.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach Joey (Gonzalez).
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: They can do anything they put their mind to.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: You can do it.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Spain, to watch soccer.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Working, if I’m not playing sports.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Getting hit in soccer.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Work.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: Not really.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yes.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Yeah, I need to practice more at everything.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s very good down here and beautiful.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Fish from the Lobster House.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: Yes, something in business.
