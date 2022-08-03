Height: 6’ 3”
Weight: 155 pounds
GPA: 3.2
Parents: Joaquin Rojas, Theresa Torres
Siblings: Eva Rojas
Q: What sports are you playing your senior year?
A: Football and weightlifting.
Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: For about two to two and a half years.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played soccer.
Q: Why did you decide to switch from soccer to football in high school?
A: My friends convinced me to do it, and I wasn’t really enjoying soccer anymore because of all the running. and I liked the idea of all the contact in football.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I go five days a week. I do weightlifting to get stronger, so they go hand-in-hand. So I’m training five days a week, sometimes even six days.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Sometimes I work out more on the weekends when I don’t have football and then it can get to seven days a week I’m at least working out.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: Yeah, in the summer, I tend to fish a lot.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academics, because I feel I’m going to use that more in the future than athletics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yeah, they are because I like sports more and more, but I know I need the academics, so it’s really about the same.
Q: Between weight lifting and football, which sport is most important?
A: Probably weightlifting. It just feels great to get PRs, especially if you are getting them every week.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: Just where I live.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Even when things get hard, keep pushing.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Athletically, to make it to districts and beyond that in weightlifting; then academically, to just pass.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To be able to buy myself a nice house and boat.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Getting new PRs in weightlifting.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My family members are always the ones keeping me going and telling me to not give up.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: Even when things get hard, don’t give up.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Same thing.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Honestly, just graduating and making it to districts in weightlifting, I know that will make me happy.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: The Bahamas again for the reef and wildlife. Also Australia for the same reasons, to see the wildlife.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Fishing.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Balancing my grades while also going to practice and games.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably homework or fishing.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: Work and save as much money as I can, while also traveling as much as I can.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Nah, I’d rather work and save up.
Q: As you plan on traveling, what is something you tell about the Keys?
A: That there honestly ain’t much to do besides fishing.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: A hogfish sandwich.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I want to either do real estate or construction, or something in there. My dad is in construction and real estate. Just seems like a really good idea.