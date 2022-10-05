Height: 5' 1"
GPA: 4.1
Parents: Luisa Barreto and Pedro Reinoso
Siblings: Peter Reinoso and Oscar Pena
Q: What sports are you playing your senior year?
A: Volleyball, basketball and softball.
Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: I’ve played volleyball for four years; basketball and softball for eight years.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played soccer when I was 8 for about a year, and then I played baseball before I went to softball.
Q: What was it about basketball and volleyball that drew your attention?
A: I didn’t start volleyball until my freshman year, but it was really fun. I enjoy diving on the floor and it was just all, so new I really liked it. And basketball, playing with Bekky (Valenzuela) and Lucia (Rodriguez) made me really enjoy basketball. I really liked playing with them.
Q: Why did you start with baseball?
A: There wasn’t a softball league here and then I found a softball team in Homestead, so I started travel and then started here in high school.
Q: Playing three sports, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I practice every day for school sports, Monday through Friday, and then two days out of the week practice with my travel softball team. I never played club volleyball or basketball, so volleyball was my main sport growing up.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: This year I took a break from travel softball, so I did have a break over the summer to work and do other stuff. But before it was volleyball in the fall, then basketball in the winter and softball in the spring and travel through the summer and fall as well. It was always softball year round.
Q: Was that a needed break?
A: I just wanted time. It was my last full summer here, so I wanted to be able to hang out and work in the summer a little bit, because I had never done that before, so it was a needed break.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season is not as hard. It’s more about playing the games. The offseason is more conditioning, so it’s a little tougher. But when you are playing year round there’s not much of a difference. You just have to be ready.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Oh, definitely academics, because I’m not looking to play in college. Sports are just for fun, so definitely academics.
Q: Of the sports you play, which is most important?
A: If you asked me two years ago, I would have said softball, but now this year volleyball.
Q: Why the change?
A: I became libero last year and started getting into games more. I was on varsity my sophomore year, but I never played much. So when I started getting into the games and playing libero against the harder teams, I loved it so much.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I wouldn’t say uniquely gifted. I love math, but I wouldn’t say I’m gifted at anything.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Never give up. It’s tough sometimes, but you have to keep working through everything, because everything works out and you have to keep trying.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I want to get into the University of Central Florida. And for sports, I want to get better but mostly have fun because it’s my senior year.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I have no idea what I want to do. I want to move out of the Keys and see something different. I do want to come back every once in a while, but I don’t know exactly what I want to do.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: When I scored 17 points in a basketball game. My funniest moment was getting hit in the face last year in a volleyball game.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach Kathy (Ets-Hokin) has definitely helped me a lot in volleyball. I had never played before and she taught me pretty much everything I knew. Then coach Sam (Ovalle) for furthering that and being more technical. Then coach (Lisa) Bonne for pushing me in softball and wanting the best for me. Mrs. (Dianne) Wishmeyer, who is the math National Honor Society teacher, she is the reason I love match so much and wants me to do the best I can. My mom and dad. I love them so much and they would not be where I am without them. They push me to be the best person I can be, and even when I mess up, they don’t get disappointed. They just want me to be the best and improve.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: It’s not weird to have school spirit. Dress up and have fun, because you have only four years. So make the most of it because I know I’m going to remember this place forever.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Make the most out of everything because you only get to do so much for so long before it’s too late. So make the most out of every opportunity.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just really knowing I gave it all I could and it’s OK that it ended because I’m going to remember it forever and all the good times I had. So I don’t have to be sad or upset, just happy I got to experience sports here at Coral Shores.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I do want to go to New York and I also want to go to Italy, France and Japan. It seems cool over there. Hawaii, too, the beaches seem really nice.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I work and I love to hang out with my friends and parents.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Balancing my time between getting homework school or sports and doing my homework while finding time to relax. It’s definitely a lot, but it’s just time management.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Definitely sleeping more, because I’d have more time to do my homework and then sleep more.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: Go to college, so I can figure out what I want to do in my life and take that path.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I wouldn’t want to play softball in college, but if it was volleyball, I’d consider it.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Not getting so hard on myself. I get very down sometimes and I need to work on getting up and focusing on the next play.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: The beaches are not as amazing as everyone expects they are, but it’s very chill down here. The only problem is if you don’t have a boat it can be overrated.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Either Enrico’s homemade mozzarella or Big Chill and sitting outside.
Q: Do you have any thoughts on any career aspirations?
A: I just have this image where I don’t want to be sitting in an office and I know that might be hard, but that’s something I don’t want to do. So I have to figure something out around that that I can do.