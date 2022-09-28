Height: 6’ 0”
Weight: 155
GPA: 4.5
Parents: Paula Wittke, Jeff Wingate
Siblings: Calista Wittke
Q: What sports are you playing your senior year?
A: Golf, swimming and weightlifting.
Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: I just started golf, but I’ve been doing swimming since sophomore year and weightlifting since freshman year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played soccer since I was really young, I played basketball and I tried wrestling a couple of years ago, but I had to stop because I got injured.
Q: Why switch from basketball and soccer to the sports you play now?
A: I really didn’t want to do any sports my freshman year, but weightlifting was late in the year so I decided I was interested in that. Then my friends started playing those other sports, so I started with them instead of the sports I played when I was younger.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: For weightlifting, I work out almost every day, year round. For swimming, it’s three times a week during the season and every once in a while in the offseason. And golf, I go when I have free time. I try to go down to the driving range.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season, swimming is a lot more often. Weightlifting, I go year-round unless I’m in swimming season, so I don’t have much time. Other than that, weightlifting is hardcore during the season. It’s every day after school for a few hours and even sometimes on the weekend.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: If I go on vacation, but even then, I’m doing body-weight workouts. I’m usually always doing workouts, at least pushups. If I do need a week to let my muscles recover, I’ll go light for a week.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academics are always more important than sports, but I can balance them pretty well.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yeah, they are close. I’m not going to completely disregards sports, but academics are slightly above.
Q: Of the sports you play, which takes priority?
A: Weightlifting is my favorite, and I’m most competitive in it because I have the chance to go to regionals and states. So that one I focus on the most.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m pretty academic. I do very well in school.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Definitely discipline. I work out every day or at least try to do something. At least a little, but something is better than nothing. A few pushups is better than nothing at all.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Athletically, I want to go to states for weightlifting and maybe compete in regionals for swimming.
Q: How close were you to states last year in weightlifting?
A: I was 5 to 10 pounds away.
Q: What will it take to get to states this year?
A: Discipline, working hard and making sure I don’t stop unless I really need it to recover.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to succeed in college, so I can get a good job and succeed there and provide for my family.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Last season, when the boys weightlifting team won the district title in both snatch and traditional. We didn’t know if we had won, but when our coach went to tell us she was smiling and we all ran off the bleachers and celebrated.
Q: Seeing your teammate win a state championship last year and knowing how much the team has accomplished, how much motivation does that give you entering your senior season?
A: I definitely want to push for it. I know I was so close last year, so I’m not going to stop.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My mom has always pushed me, more than anybody else. Then I’ve had a lot of great coaches who have helped me.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Stay on your stuff and keep working, and don’t quit because it feels like it gets hard. Stay with as long as possible.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Don’t miss a day, which you can tell is a big thing for me. Don’t skip it, always stay on it.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: It’s going to be tough moving on, but I’m going to stick with a lot of these sports past high school. I can always go lift weights and work out, play golf or go to the pool, so I’m just going to keep pushing up my PRs.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I really want to go to Bali. I saw some videos on it and it seems like a really cool place to go, really tropical.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I’ve done Boy Scouting for almost my entire life, about 15 years, and I just got Eagle Scout. I also like fishing, but most of my sports are also my hobbies.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Meets are tough because you have to spend hours traveling and being in AP classes. I also have homework on top of that I sometimes have to do on the bus. So, balancing it all.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I’d probably relax with it and have more downtime, because if I get done with everything I need to do or something I haven’t done I’d do that. But if I have everything done then relax.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I’ll go to college, probably, and after that I like engineering, so I’ll go into that.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: If it’s the right scholarship, then yes. For the right amount of money and areas I like.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I just need to continue to practice my discipline.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: I’d probably go with a good steak from my family’s restaurant, Mrs. Mac’s Kitchen.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I want to get a degree in engineering and then help build things.