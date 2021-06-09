Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 172 pounds
GPA: 3.3
Parents: Hilda and Erolito Mendoza
Siblings: Lili Mendoza
Q: What sport do you plan to play in your senior season?
A: Baseball
Q: At what age did you start playing baseball?
A: When I was 3 years old.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: No sir, just baseball.
Q: Why did you decide to focus on just baseball?
A: My dad originated from Mexico, and when he was 21, he came to the United States to make a better life for my sister and I. And he was the one who brought me to the field and taught me the sport, and I just stuck with it.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: During the season, every day; in the offseason, five times a week.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Nope.
Q: Would you have it any other way?
A: Nope, I like it how it is.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In the offseason, it’s mental as well as physical, because I’m watching film and thinking about what I did last time against a team or player as well as working out. In season, it’s more hands-on, just doing everything.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: It’s very close, but academics.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Leadership, definitely, because my freshman year I had the opportunity to be on varsity, and it was really cool seeing all the older guys showing the younger guys how to play. Now, it’s my time to step up and pass it to the younger generation.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: For academics, I want to work on my GPA and see if I can get up in my class rank; for sports, we were second in districts, so we now want to win it all.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I just want to be satisfied with life, so I would like a steady job and something I’m happy doing. Nothing too crazy.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: This season. Even though we lost in the district finals, we still advanced to regionals and it was a great experience.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My coach from the last two seasons, Fabian Placencia. He’s helped me through a lot and really helped me grow, not only on the field but also off.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Don’t give up, and try something new.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Same thing: don’t give up and try new things.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: It’s already been so good that I think I’ll be satisfied.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I want to go back to Mexico. Even though I’ve been there before, it’s really nice.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Down here in the Keys, things like going out on the boat, fishing and other water-related things.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: The big thing is time management. That’s the big dog.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Train, 100%.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I recently had Alabama State reach out to me, so I’m looking to maybe go there.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: 100%
Q: If you do plan to play a college sport, is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: My hitting.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s a lot of fun to come down here on vacation.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Definitely my mom’s homemade tacos.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: Not yet. Options are still open.