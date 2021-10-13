Height: 5’ 2”
GPA: 3.2
Grandparents: Joyce and Jack Altnoff
Siblings: Madely, Andre, Valentino, Isabella, Dante, Christa, Brooklyn
Q: What sports are you playing your senior year?
A: Soccer
Q: How long have you been playing soccer?
A: Before I can even remember.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I did. I played basketball and flag football in middle school.
Q: What was it about soccer that made you focus on just that sport in high school?
A: My grandmother and uncle, who went semipro, and they really inspired me.
Q: How much training do you do?
A: I do play high school in-season and then I play with my club in Miami, so I do a lot of training. If I’m not here, I’m in Miami, so I train three to five days a week.
Q: Is that year-round?
A: I go year-round because in the summer I have camps and I go two consecutive weeks.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Sometimes I do, and I enjoy relaxing and hanging out with family.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season, we are very focused on positioning and team play. In the offseason, we are constantly running.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: They are very even. In the household I was raised in, I know academics will get me further than sports.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m very understanding of other people and not being so judgmental.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Loyalty, teamwork, working with other people and perseverance, getting over the hard stump.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I need to work a lot harder than I did last year, and hopefully, it will all end well. For soccer, I just want to keep my conditioning up so I’m ready for the season.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I’d love to become a K9 officer or a social worker and do the law enforcement aspect.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Before the game, when I get into the huddle as a team and talk about what we are supposed to be doing. That’s really special every time.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My great-grandparents, Jack and Joyce Altnoff, have raised me and supported me the whole way and are the reason I keep going when life gets hard.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Give it all you have. Play with your heart and not emotions and try new things, you may enjoy it more than you think.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Give it 100% all the way and at the end of the day, even if you lose, you will still know you did your best and put in your work.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Put it all out there and show what I have and in that last game leave it all on the pitch where it all began.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I would love to go back to New Orleans during Mardi Gras. I just love the energy there.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I really do love fishing and being out on the water, deep sea to the creeks, and being around family.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Getting my work in on time, because I have very late nights and early mornings. So getting all my work in on time so I can keep playing.
Q: If you could add one hour to your to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Sleep, 100% sleep, because I do not get enough.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I do not. I would love to major in criminal justice, but not sure where yet.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: 100%, yes.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: My speed and agility.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: Everyone knows everyone.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Homemade mac and cheese.
Q: You talked about being interested in law enforcement. What interests you in that field?
A: I always had a chocolate Lab growing up, and I realized I could take that a step further and work with a K9, which seems like so much fun. Either that or work for the kids. I think I’d enjoy either.