Height: 5’ 7”
GPA: 3.2
Parents: Ryan and Tammy Elwell
Siblings: Reese Elwell
Q: What sports did you play this year?
A: Volleyball
Q: At what age did you start playing volleyball?
A: I started playing volleyball in sixth grade when I was 11 or 12.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: When I was 8 or 9, I played AYSO soccer.
Q: What was it about volleyball that drew your attention?
A: One of my best friends, she was more like a sister to me, she played volleyball and I loved how she was on the court, so I got into it. Ever since then, it’s been what I did every single year, nonstop.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Definitely not as much as I should have been doing. Volleyball is more of a hobby and not as much of a sport, so I don’t do much beyond volleyball season.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I’d say academics, because at Marathon, athletics are not as serious as in other places, like Key West, so it’s tougher to get really that far into it.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: Outside of school I do whatever I can for my family. My dad is owner of Royal Furniture, and I’ll be in there helping him, or whatever I can for my family.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Don’t care what people think of you or how they treat you, just walk through life how you want to live it.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I want to bring up my GPA, and for volleyball, of course, I want to do well for my team and not let them down.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: My whole life my grandfather has shoved into my head I should be a constitutional lawyer, but I don’t like politics, so as of now I don’t know what I’m going to do for the next 10 years.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: During my sophomore year, the starting setter broke her ankle and I was the next one up, and I stepped in and played well and was all over the newspaper.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Mrs. (Randi) Sokolosky has been my in-school mom and has made everything so much better for me. Also Mrs. T (Teresa Konrath) is always there for me, no matter what.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: Get bigger and smarter.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Live your life to the fullest and do not care what people say and think of you.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: High school is high school, and you can’t control it too much, so I’m going to live by my rules and not worry about stereotypes or anything like that.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: My grandfather, for my graduation trip, wants to take me to Greece. I’ve been to every state in the country, also been to Italy, England, France — I’ve been to Paris and up the Eiffel Tower. Also, places like Hawaii and Bora Bora are nice to go see.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I mainly work outside of school. I’ll work for my dad or find other jobs, mainly to make money for gas and other things I might want.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: All the pressure that gets put on you. For me, it was my sophomore year when I had to step in there, and it can add up sometimes.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I would use it to spend more time with my dogs and my family. My dad works every day but Sundays. He’s the hardest working guy I have met in my life, and my mom, who’s been through so much in her life too, it’s all I can ask for.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: My mom is a Gator and my dad is a Seminole, so we are a house divided and you can only imagine how it gets, but right now, UF is one of my top schools I want to go to. It is one of those schools that is really hard to get into and my dad is pushing for FSU. I think, even if I don’t get into UF, I’ll go to Santa Fe and then transfer to the UF campus.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: No, I would not.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: Go down, if you want to see what it’s like, and to Key West, but only stay for a day or two and then go to Miami and Boca.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My grandfather is the best chef in the world, in my opinion. He wants to cook for my wedding, and he makes an amazing rack of lamb. I could eat a whole rack in one sitting.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: Other than my grandfather trying to get me to be a lawyer, because I argue everything and say what I like and never hold back, so maybe somewhere along the lines of that. Not constitutional, because it’s too political, but maybe something like a defense attorney or law enforcement interest me too.