Height: 5’ 7”
GPA: 4.2
Parents: Kevin and Elizabeth Holcombe
Siblings: Michael and Ashley Holcombe, Lauren and Zach Smith
Q: What sports are you playing your senior year?
A: Canettes and track and field.
Q: How long have you been competing in your sports?
A: I’ve been dancing since I was eenie-weenie, and track I have been running since middle school.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Yes, I did softball, basketball, soccer, volleyball, and I also did swimming and cheer and flag football.
Q: What was it about dance that drew your attention above those other sports?
A: I liked the arts and I liked being able to manipulate my movements, and I’m also very elegant, so it made me feel at home. In sports, you can’t always do your own things, and in dance, I can do more of what I want.
Q: Combined with track, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Whenever Canettes are going on, it’s four days a week. Then for track, it’s just with the school, but I do some occasional running on my own but not much.
Q: So there is a difference between in-season and offseason for you?
A: Oh yeah.
Q: Is that downtime important?
A: Yes, because my body starts to hurt a lot.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I balance them out, because I need academics, but then again, I talk sports with much more value. So, it weighs itself out.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I like to do art. I like to paint and draw and do visuals.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Balance, both physical and mental, and the knowledge that’s there’s always room for growth, and you are not going to start out amazing. You have to build yourself up to it.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I want to get straight As and not stress myself as much as I was my junior year. For sports, I just to be in shape and enjoy myself.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to be an artist. I know that’s far-fetched, but that’s my passion.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: The last performance we had as seniors, it was just really nice.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Yes, definitely a lot of family members, because they pay for everything and they have patience for me when I come home from dance crying. They tell me it’s going to get better. Also coach (Herbert) James, from track, he’s the best.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Just be nice to everyone and accepting because everyone is different and if you start to judge people, it’s just brining yourself down. No one is perfect, just accept that.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Just don’t give up. I know it’s basic, there have been times in dance I didn’t think I could do something, but my coach pushes me to try again.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just have fun, because if I’m doing something and I’m not having fun, it breaks me, so I want to enjoy it.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Japan, because of the food, the surroundings there, I love all the cool colors, and I’m trying to learn Japanese. It’s such a cool language and I want to be immersed in it.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Definitely art, and I like to go on hikes and I like nature.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management, for sure, because I’ll say I’m going to do my homework, but I never do because I’m tried after playing sports after school and it just gets hard after a little bit.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably get done everything I need to get done, because I’m a procrastinator. I want to get everything done in that hour.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I want to go to UF or SCAD, the Savannah College of Art and Design, and UCF, maybe, but those are just my top few.
Q: You plan to dance for a college team?
A: Yeah, I want to minor in dance.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: There is no Target and no Chick-fil-A. That’s the biggest surprise for everyone when they come where — they wonder what we do for fun.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Definitely Thai Tea from Maki Sushi. It comes in a big jug, it’s so nice.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I want to make a business in art, but something that will be successful will be tough.