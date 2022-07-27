Height: 6’ 2”
Weight: 200
GPA: 3.4
Q: What sports will you be playing your senior year?
A: Football, basketball and weightlifting.
Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: Football for four years. Basketball, I started in parks and rec when I was a kid. And weightlifting for three.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played baseball as my first sport, but it wasn’t for me.
Q: What was it about basketball that drew your attention?
A: It was always on the TV and I got signed up for it to get out of the house and it went from there.
Q: Why add football and weightlifting in high school?
A: I got pretty big and my friends were asking me to play, so I decided to try football and then came weightlifting, they came together, because you have to keep getting bigger for football.
Q: Now that you are into three sports, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Five days a week for football. I do the most for football. I go to the park from time to time to shoot around with friends.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Offseason training is harder. We train a lot more and tougher through the offseason.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: Just the weekends, when I don’t have anything to do.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Sports, but academics are up there. It’s neck-and-neck.
Q: Of the sports you play, which sport is most important?
A: Football, because in high school sports has been a priority. Basketball was more elementary school for me (and) now something to do with friends. Football is my grind.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: To work harder.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Maintain a 3.4 GPA and end off with a good season in football.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Play at the next level.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Our game against Everglades Prep. I went for more than 100 yards rushing and it was a home game so we sent our seniors off that year right.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My grandmother, mom and my coaches have been my biggest impacts.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: To keep going.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Keep pursuing your dreams.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I’ll have it if we end the season off right.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: The Dolphins’ stadium.
Q: You’ve never been there?
A: Surprisingly, no.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Going to the park.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Managing both school time with sports. At one time my grades were slipping, and I had to take a little break to fix that so I could get back on the field.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably sleep, to be honest.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: Play at the next level.
Q: So if you have an opportunity to play football in college, no matter the size or location of the school, you are going to take it?
A: I’m definitely going to take it.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Get my endurance up. I need to be able to last, playing both ways, without getting tired.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: There’s not much to do down here.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My grandma’s omelet. I don’t know what she does, but I can’t go without that.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: If football doesn’t work out, I want to do something with health and fitness.