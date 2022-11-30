Height: 6’ 3”
Weight: 180
GPA: 4.1
Parents: Barbara and Joe St. Aubin
Siblings: Joseph St. Aubin
Q: What sports are you playing your senior year.
A: Basketball.
Q: How long have you been playing basketball?
A: Probably around seven years.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Yes, soccer and baseball, for a little bit, and flag football.
Q: What was it about basketball that drew your attention?
A: Mainly my height and the intensity of it. I didn’t like baseball because it was a slower sport, and I was able to use my height to my advantage in basketball.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I’ve been going to the open gyms over the summer, at least twice a week, and then I train also at home. So at least four times a week in total, working on free throws and other moves.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season is more about running my position as the center for the team, while in the offseason it’s more about working on my individual shot of a specific move I want to focus on.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: No, not really, maybe a week or two over the summer like when I go on vacation with my family to Arkansas, but even then I dribble there.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Probably academics, because as a student growing up that’s my 9-to-5 job and it’s my duty to focus on school.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yeah, I’d say, I’m truly passionate about basketball and have been playing it for a long time.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I look out for people and I strive to go out of the way to help other people and be my best.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Teamwork and having trust in the people you are with.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I’m shooting to get into the college I’ve applied to and raise my GPA slightly by getting straight A’s. Athletically, I plan on improving my craft and working on getting the open shot more and scoring more.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Probably to be an entrepreneur and open my own business or go to college for basketball.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: I went on a bad shooting streak for a bit and I finally hit a 3, and I was pretty excited.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Definitely coach (Jarrod) Mandozzi. He pushes me to be my best and helps me answer all my questions. Definitely, my mom, my dad and my brother also, because in the offseason I go to the park with him, and he helps me get more explosive and faster and built my confidence.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: To be confident, be confident in your shot and believe in yourself. Because if you don’t believe in yourself, you are just going to be scared and it’s just going to hurt the team. So if you believe in yourself, you believe in everybody else.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Probably that same exact thing, to just be confident in myself. When I’m scared I’m not able to get to my full potential.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, how can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: By playing my own game and with all that hard work and invested time, hopefully scoring points and being an effective teammate.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I want to go to Italy because my dad’s side of the family is Italian and I’ve always wanted to embrace that culture, and Ireland because my mom’s side is Irish and for the same reason I want to be part of that life too. In general, I want to explore places in Europe, like Greece.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time is the biggest thing because practice is at 4:30 until 7 and then sometimes I drive to Homestead, which is an hour both ways, so that’s an extra two hours of travel time. So time would be the biggest thing.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I would probably spend it on improving myself, either working out or putting it into basketball or studying for a test.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: If I didn’t attend college for basketball, I’d want to go to college at FSU or UCF.
Q: So if you have an opportunity to play basketball in college, no matter the size or location of the school, you are going to take it?
A: It would be a tough decision, but if it was a full ride, I would.
Q: What if a D-III in Kansas says they want you to walk on, would you go?
A: It would be a tough decision. My family would push for it, but I don’t know if it would be the best for me.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Yes, my confidence and just having more vision on the court, being able to see my teammates better and not get tunnel vision on just the basket. I need to be able to spread my attention more.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: That it’s a beautiful place and surrounded by water on all three sides, and it’s clear and sunny and fishing is amazing and like no other place in the world.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: If I want to keep it simple, two nice turkey sandwiches from my mom. Nothing like a mother’s love on a sandwich. And if I get complicated, from my dad, a nice ribeye steak cooked medium rare with a nice baked potato on the side.
Q: You’ve talked about wanting to be an entrepreneur, do you have a specific career path in mind?
A: I really enjoy computers, and my dad has an IT business, so possibly I might work with him over the summer and experience the field. So it could be something I could look into and inherit the business if my dad saw I was capable of going into that field and running a company.