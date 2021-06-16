Height: 6-foot
GPA: 3.8
Parents: Christina and Mathew Prince
Siblings: Ethan Prince
Q: What sports do you plan on playing in your senior season?
A: Volleyball, basketball, weightlifting, track and field.
Q: At what age did you start playing your sports?
A: Volleyball. I started in middle school but stopped my freshman and sophomore year, but picked it back up last year. Basketball has been all my life, since I was 3. Weightlifting I haven’t done yet, because it wasn’t an option at my old school. We had a powerlifting team, but every sport also had its own weightlifting program, so it was just something you did. At Marathon, it’s a real thing and a great community sport, so it was something I want to do my senior year, now that I know about it. Track and field I started my freshman year to stay in shape for the offseason.
Q: What was it about basketball that drew your attention?
A: My dad coached the rec league when we were kids, so him being my coach I really enjoyed, and there’s nothing I really enjoyed more than playing basketball.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Nothing notably. I did one season of dance, softball and soccer, but nothing that stuck with me.
Q: For track and weightlifting, is it about strength training for the other sports?
A: Yes. I’m much bigger than some of the other girls on my team, so I started track to get faster for basketball and I really ended up enjoying it. My mom pushed me to do it my freshman year, even though I didn’t want to, but once I signed up it was so much fun. It’s such a social sport and great community. Weightlifting is so I can get stronger for basketball.
Q: Now that you are planning on competing in four sports next year, how much training will you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Usually it’s at least two hours a day, pretty much every day, especially now that my offseason basketball started up, which means I’m at a basketball tournament pretty much every weekend.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?
A: Offseason training is mostly basketball because most of the training for the other sports are just in season. Basketball is constant and even though it’s all basketball, school ball and travel ball are two different sports. For school, you are stuck within your county and you play the same teams every year. You know the team you are playing with and have specific plays. For travel, you are moving around and it’s a much more free type of game because it’s a bunch of people coming together to play the game. It’s also people who are dedicated to play in college and a lot faster of a pace.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Maybe a week or two between seasons, but usually any more than that I start to get out of shape.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics, but it’s very close. Academics are going to get me where I want to be, because any of the places I want to play basketball on the collegiate level I need the academics to get in there to being with. Academics will also take me past college, but it’s very close.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m very friendly, I’m well-traveled and I’ve seen a lot and done a lot in my life. So it’s easier for me to connect with people.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Respect and work ethic, definitely. Working with all these different people, I feel I’m also very coachable and through that I’ve become adaptable.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I want to maintain the 4.0 I’ve had in my sophomore and junior years. My freshman year I got tanked by one class. So I’d like to maintain my 4.0 so I can continue to get my grade point level back up to where I want it. Athletically, it would be really nice to be signing off to play somewhere in college.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I would really like to start back up my bounce-back clinic, which is something I did in eighth grade. It was a student-athlete led basketball clinic I started after [Hurricane] Irma hit the Keys, so I really wanted to do something I could to do to help. So I started a skills clinic where I was living at in Michigan to help raise funds for the parks and rec department down here, where I first started to play. I had to cancel it the last two years because of COVID and I’d really like to see it get started back up. My slogan is ‘kids helping kids and communities lifting each other up,’ so I had all my peers coming to help teach the kids and we raised $2,000 the first year.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: My sophomore year at my old school. We were down by one with a couple of seconds left in the game and I made the winning basket and also got my first double-double ever.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Definitely my parents, for sure. They are my biggest supporters and have allowed me to do everything I am doing. My coaches, my travel coaches, just all my coaches have helped me a lot.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: To keep working hard and to not go halfway with anything. You can do anything you want to do as long as you put in the effort.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: “Next play” is a phrase used a lot in basketball and it means to not focus on things that just happened and keep moving forward and keep pushing it.
Q: Having invested so much time to your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just putting everything out there, so I can get signed and be able to take that next step to the collegiate level.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: The Four Corners. I know it’s just a rock and a couple of lines, but ever since I was 6 I’ve wanted to go there and haven’t. It’s not exciting, but eventually something I want to do.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I really like drawing. I doodle all the time, and writing, mostly creative.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management is a big issue for me. I need to continue to stay on top of it, especially with moving back to the Keys this past year, I needed to really stay with it.
Q: If you could add one hour to your to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Depends on the day and what I need to do that night, but I definitely could use that extra hour.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I am looking into being a pilot or in aviation, so I’m looking at Embry-Riddle or Southeastern. Those are the main ones I’m looking at.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Most likely. I’m trying to work toward certain ones that line up with both my aspirations.
Q: If you do plan to play a college sport, is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Definitely, everything. Especially my speed and being able to finish, but everything needs improvement.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s very hot, it’s very beautiful and bring sunscreen.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Homemade mac and cheese from my dad. It’s so good.
Q: You talked about wanting to go into aviation. What exact field would are you interested in?
A: I’m not sure yet. It wasn’t even an option until six months ago. I went to check out Embry-Riddle, because I reached out to them for basketball, and they responded very positively. I never considered anything in that field before, but when I went to the campus and then we moved to the Keys and I checked out the airport and realized flying planes seems pretty cool. So right now I’m on scholarship with the airport in the Young Eagles program and I’m working toward my pilot’s license. But I’m not sure which part of the field I want to go into yet.