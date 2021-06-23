Height: 5’ 9”
Weight: 155
GPA: 3.6
Parents: Gavin and Jessica Pera
Siblings: Damien and Blake Pera
Q: What sports do you plan to play in your senior season?
A: Football, weightlifting, lacrosse, track and field.
Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: Weightlifting and track, I started my freshman year; football, I’ve been playing since I was little; and I just started lacrosse my junior year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Nope, just football.
Q: What was it about football that drew your attention?
A: My dad put me in it when I was little, and me and my brother would play together when I was little. He gave me a lot of competition when we played and it was just something we got better at together, so I just stuck with it.
Q: Why add the other three spots in high school?
A: Track and weightlifting to get better at football, and then one day I was at a soccer game and saw the lacrosse players practicing and it looked like it would be super fun. So I decided to ask the coach if I could be on the team and he let me and it turned out to be fun.
Q: Playing four sports, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: After school almost every day I go to practice and on the weekend I go to the gym.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: No.
Q: Would you have it any other way?
A: No, because it’s fun and it keeps me in shape. Also I like it.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics because I’m a student-athlete so academics have to come first, but I love sports and they are both really close.
Q: Of the sports you play, which sport is most important?
A: Football because I’m better at it and I just love the game.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m really good at fishing.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: It teaches me that everything is earned and helps me mentally prepare for life, I think.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Maintaining my good grades, and for sports, I need to get my highlights up.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to be a physical therapist.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Mine is actually from little league. On my coach’s birthday, I was lined up at linebacker and when I hit the running back the ball fell into my arms and I scored a 60-yard touchdown. The final score was 6-0, so I was the only score to win the game on my coach’s birthday.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Definitely my brother. He’s pushed me to be better.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: If you are going to do something, do it 100 percent.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Hit the weight room, definitely.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I don’t think I’ll have any regrets if I give it my all.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I’d like to go back to the Virgin Islands. I used to live there for a year and I want to go back and visit because it’s been a long time.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I hang out with my friends a lot but they are all from my sports so we talk about sports all the time.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Studying. I really fight to have time for it but I find a way.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Listen to music or be with my friends.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I’d like to go to a university in Florida.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yes, definitely.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I need to get stronger.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: Find a friend with a boat if they come down here.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Fish tacos from the Fisheries.
Q: You talked about wanting to go into physical therapy. What interests you in that field?
A: I love helping people. It makes me feel good. And I love sports and understand what they are dealing with when I help them.