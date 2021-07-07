Height: 5’ 11”
Weight: 187 pounds
GPA: 3.6
Parents: Isabella Campanioni and Lazaro Vega
Siblings: Anthony, Sergio, Jake and Evan Campanioni, and Justin Treto
Q: What sports do you plan to play in your senior season?
A: Football, wrestling, weightlifting.
Q: At what age did you start playing your sports?
A: I started wrestling my freshman year, didn’t do it my sophomore year, and then again last year. I started lifting weights around 14, and football I’ve been playing since seventh grade.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played soccer for six years and baseball for three. I also did jujitsu when I was 12 because my dad loves MMA.
Q: What was it about football that drew your attention?
A: I liked hitting people. I was never built like a running back when I was younger. I was on the taller side. Now I am everyone else’s height. I like playing running back and running people over.
Q: Why did you decide to add weightlifting and wrestling in high school?
A: I tried wrestling because I heard if you can get through that sport, you can get through anything in life, because it is such a combat sport. Weightlifting, the clean and jerk and Olympic-style of lifting, I just love doing and getting stronger.
Q: Now that you are into three sports, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: In season, it’s every day; outside of season, I lift for about one to two hours a day and then I try to wrestle when I’m not in season every other day. Then, for football this summer, I’m going to Michigan for a camp.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: No.
Q: Would you have it any other way?
A: No.
Q: How does your training differ comparing in season to offseason?
A: It depends on which sport, but in season is easier, if I’m being honest. For instance, the offseason of wrestling is way worse because we are trying to work so hard to build up muscle and strength. It’s still tough in season, but that’s when you are putting it all to use.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics should be important, obviously, but I love physical challenges, which is why I’m so interested in the military because it’s the hardest thing you could possibly do. So that’s why sports are so important to me.
Q: Of the sports to play, which sport is most important?
A: Wrestling, because it’s going to help me the most in my future.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: In terms of combat, I’ve always been gifted. I grew up around my dad, who loves MMA and combat, and I was raised to think that if you don’t win, it doesn’t matter. Your no. 1 priority should be to win, so I always strive to be no. 1.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Perseverance and the mentality you are not going to give up, no matter what.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I’d like to get my GPA to a 3.8 that’s pretty solid. For sports, I just want to get stronger and faster.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to go into the Marine Corps or the military and try to join special operations. Then after that, if I’m really good at what I do, maybe go into the DEA or FBI.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: My freshman year, my first hit ever. We blitzed, I was outside linebacker, and I when I hit the quarterback, he made a sound and went stiff. I even blacked out for three seconds, but when I got back up, I ran to the sidelines and I didn’t know what was going on.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Everyone around me, especially coach Gabe (Suarez). That’s for sure.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Try a good number of sports so you find one you love. It doesn’t matter what everyone else says, just do what you love.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: To not give up and continue to do you and what makes you happy.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I feel very confident I will have that closure, but I haven’t really thought about how I will get it. I’m just confident I’ve worked a lot and it will come naturally.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Probably Spain, because I’m Cuban and Spanish, and I’ve never been to Spain.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I used to play a lot of video games, but in the last six months I’ve not had any time for it.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Balancing school and sports. For me, wrestling had been the hardest sport ever. And for me balancing that time of the year is tough because when you get out of practice you just want to pass out.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably learn jujitsu again.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I love UM. I’ve been to their football camps. I’m so obsessed with that school, even have the logo on my keychain.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: If it’s D-III, I probably won’t, because when I go to college, I want to have a good degree from a very good college.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: My attitude, because sometimes I feel targeted, but I’m really not. It’s just me being young and stupid.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: Everyone thinks it’s amazing and it’s nice, don’t get me wrong, but sometimes it gets kind of boring.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Probably, a filet mignon from my dad.
Q: You’ve talked about wanting to go into the Marines or the military. What interests you in that field?
A: It helps my dad was a Marine and I love the physical aspect. It seems to be the most difficult thing to do from a physical aspect.