Height: 6’ 1”
Weight: 170
GPA: 3.5
Parents: Ann and Keith Crews
Siblings: Brendan, Julie, Keith and Grace Crews
Q: What sports are you playing this year?
A: Football, soccer and maybe baseball.
Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: Soccer, I’ve been playing my whole life. It runs in the family. I’ve been playing football pretty much my whole life. I started in flag. And baseball (I played) until I hit high school.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports?
A: I swam.
Q: What was it about soccer that made it your main focus?
A: My main inspiration for staying with soccer was my brother. He played soccer in college, and he always helped me through it and I wanted to be like him.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Usually five days a week. But if I can, I might lift or go for a run.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Yeah, in the offseason, I’m a lot lazier. But right before the season gets going I start working.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Yeah, sometimes on weekends or on vacation.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I give them 50/50. I try to do the best I can in both.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: People think I’m funny.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Be the best you can and work hard.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Get the best grades I can and work the hardest, so I can be the best I can for each team I am on.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I’ve never really thought that far ahead. I’m just working hard in whatever I go to do.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: My first game at Marathon for soccer. I scored four goals against Coral Shores.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My mom, my dad, also my brothers Keith and Brendan and my sisters. Really, everyone in my family and pretty much all my coaches growing up.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: Know you are welcomed and always work your hardest.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Work hard. You’re not going to get anywhere if you don’t work.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: As long as I put 110% into that last game, I’ll feel good.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I definitely want to travel around. I want to go to England and see some English Premier games. I’m a big Tottenham supporter.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to go fishing, snowboarding — pretty much anything outdoors.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Finding time, time is hard. I don’t have much time to do what I like to do.
Q: If you could add one hour to your to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I’d probably sleep. I don’t like waking up tired.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I definitely want to go to college. I’m just not sure where yet. I want to become an engineer if I am to go to college.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yeah, definitely.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I need to train harder and have better waking and sleeping habits.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s a very welcoming place. When you come here, it just feels like home.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Any home-cooked meal from my mom.
Q: You talked about wanting to become an engineer. Do you know what particular path you want to take?
A: Not really. It just sounds like a good job for me to be able to use my skills.