Height: 5’ 8”
Weight: 128
Parents: Nelson Zapata and Fiordaliza Hernandez
Q: What sports are you playing this year?
A: Cross country, soccer, track and field.
Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: When I was 9, I started playing soccer, and I started cross country and track as a sophomore.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: No, just soccer.
Q: What was it about soccer that drew your attention?
A: It’s just my favorite sport. It’s what I love.
Q: Why did you start track and cross country in high school?
A: When I started here, I chose to give it a try because I wanted to keep in shape, but I found out I loved it.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I run every day. I never stop running. I just can’t stop now. I want to keep in shape.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: No, not really.
Q: Would you have it any other way?
A: Ummm, sometimes, I do like to take a break, but not really.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: The most important difference is when you are not in school, you don’t have a coach to support you and help guide you. I like it more when I am with a coach and a team. There’s just more motivation.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Competing in sports.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yeah, it is, kind of.
Q: Between your sports, which is most important?
A: Soccer. I still like that the most.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Trust and belief in yourself.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I just want to try my best in school. Then, for track and cross country, to get back to states.
Q: Now that you are the senior leader, how much extra pressure is on you to lead those teams?
A: A lot. I’ve never had it that way before.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: When I was a kid, it was to be a soccer player. Of course, obviously that’s not easy, but you can never give up.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: This year and last year when I won everything in cross country and going to nationals.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach Joey (Gonzalez). When I started here, he supported me and is the best coach.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: Don’t look back.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Never surrender, keep going.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Sometimes I feel like I want to stay forever. But I know we have to go, so I just want to try my best when I can and look forward.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Spain, to watch some soccer.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Either I’m training or working.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I like Florida State, but I don’t know yet. I’ll see.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: For sure.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Everything.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: That it’s nice, man.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Anything from my family, it doesn’t matter.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: Probably something in construction. I like the idea of knowing I made that.