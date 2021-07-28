Height: 6’ 2”
Weight: 175 pounds
GPA: 3.2
Parents: Altin Maska and Rudina Metha
Q: What sports do you plan to play your senior year?
A: Swimming, cross country, basketball, track and field.
Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: Basketball, I have been playing for six years now. I started in middle school. Track and field and cross country, I have been doing for two, and swimming, I have been doing for one.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played soccer. I played goalkeeper and I think that’s what inspired me to be more athletic.
Q: When did you switch from soccer to basketball?
A: Probably when I realized I wasn’t good at soccer.
Q: What was it about basketball that drew your focus?
A: I started liking basketball because of Steve Nash. He was my idol growing up, and ever since then basketball has been my thing.
Q: Why add the other three sports in high school?
A: Cross country and track keep me in shape, and swimming is a good cardio sport.
Q: Now that you play four sports in a school year, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Probably training six times a week.
Q: Is that year-round?
A: Yeah, in the summer it goes up to every single day I train.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?
A: Offseason is a lot more because you have more time to train. You don’t have games or track meets to worry about. It’s just training, training, training.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I think they are both important to me. Obviously, academics have to be more important, but I think they are both right next to each other.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I think I’m a kid who pays attention and works hard.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: How to react to adversity.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: To improve my grades and improve my sports and get new PRs all around.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: It’s hard to say right now, because it changes as time goes on. But right now, I’d like to be a teacher.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: I hit a buzzer-beater against St. Brendan my junior year.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach (Gabe) Suarez, coach (Jarrod) Mandozzi and coach Jon Olsen.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Don’t change who you are for other people.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: To be myself.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Try to get the most out of it and look forward to each game or meet.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Either Greece or Antarctica. In Antarctica, because I like the environment, but it’s changing and people don’t know how much it is changing, and I’d like to show people we need to get together and change it.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I don’t have much time outside of sports, but I like to play the guitar when I’m free, but that’s rare.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Having time not just for myself but my family.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I’m spending it with my family, for sure.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I want to go out of state. Maybe somewhere out west like Arizona or Texas.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yeah, definitely for sure.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I think I need to become an all-around athlete because then I’d have no weaknesses, and I can build on my strengths to balance it all out.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s a very peaceful place.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: A medium-well filet mignon made by my dad.
Q: Do you have career aspirations?
A: I want to go into the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. If not that, then I want to become a teacher or athletic trainer because I like being around kids. I’m going to be a camp counselor this summer, and I like seeing kids develop and grow up.