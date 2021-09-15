Height: 5’ 5”

GPA: 3.862

Parents: Novberto and Maxi Martinez

Siblings: Sabrina Martinez and Susan Guitivez

Q: What sports are you playing this year?

A: Volleyball and soccer.

Q: When did you start playing your sports?

A: I started volleyball when I was around 12, in sixth grade, and then very shortly after that I played soccer.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: No, I did a little bit of dance, but I wouldn’t consider it a sport because I didn’t compete. It was more of a daycare.

Q: So you didn’t start playing sports until middle school?

A: Yeah, pretty much.

Q: What prompted you to get started?

A: My sister played volleyball and she asked if I wanted to try out for the team. I told her I needed to get good first, so we started practicing and I really liked it.

Q: Now that you are into sports, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: I pretty much play sports for about seven months out of 12, because soccer is right after volleyball. So I get a little break, then I go into soccer. Then in the summer, I’m back to playing volleyball again.

Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?

A: Yeah, I have a couple of months.

Q: How important is that downtime?

A: It’s very important to have that time for myself so I can be mentally good before I push on to train.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?

A: I train harder in-season and I do train a lot more than the offseason.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: Academics, 100%. I feel like sports always comes second.

Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?

A: They used to be, but now, not as much.

Q: Of the sports you play, which sport is most important?

A: Volleyball.

Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: I’m very outgoing and I think I’m kind of funny, even though I don’t like to toot my own horn.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: To keep going and never give up.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: For academics, to stay on a good path and not slack off, then for sports to keep pushing and help my teams.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: To be in the medical field and help people.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: We were playing when a girl hit a short pass just over the net. I didn’t see anybody going for it, so I went for it and saved it by doing a pancake.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: My mom, my dad and my sister, because she’s the one who pushed me into trying out. Then my coach, Kathy Ets-Hokin, and my middle school coach, Tiffany Zepada.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?

A: Keep pushing and always fight for what you believe in.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Don’t say you can’t until you tried.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: I want to have fun and hang out with my friends.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: Paris, because it’s been on my bucket list to see the Eiffel Tower. It’s always been interesting since I was little, so I really want to go there.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: I like to dance with my parents. We are Cuban, so we like to put music on and dance together.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Definitely time management; it’s tough to balance sports and school at the same time.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: I would spend time with my family. I’m always busy and when my mom wants to hang out I can’t always do it because I have so much to do.

Q: Do you have any college interests?

A: FIU, UCF and FAU.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Yes.

Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: Probably get a higher vertical jump.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: You’ll always see someone you know at Publix.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Quesadilla from Keys Bite.

Q: You talked about wanting to go into the medical field. Any idea what part of medical you want to go into?

A: I want to do nursing, but I’m not sure what kind of nursing yet.