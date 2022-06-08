Height: 6’ 0”

Weight: 170

GPA: 3.4

Parents: Shea Ridgell and Stephanie Elgersma

Siblings: Lily Ridgell, Emma Peterson and Gracia Goddard.

Q: What sports will you be playing your senior year?

A: Football, baseball.

Q: How long have you been playing your sports?

A: Football, this will be my first year, and baseball, I’ve been playing since I was 8.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: I played soccer when I was really young.

Q: What was it about baseball that drew your attention, so you focused mainly on that one sport?

A: When I was growing up I always had a big arm, and my dad pushed me to do it, and I just developed into it.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: In the offseason I throw a lot, but I don’t push myself as much as in-season. I focus on it more as it comes.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?

A: It’s just a lot more training during the season.

Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?

A: Yeah, during the summer, I go fishing and work.

Q: Is it important to have that time off?

A: Yeah, you have to live.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?

A: I guess academics are more important.

Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?

A: Yes, I suppose they are.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: In order to be somewhere you want to be, you have to put in the work for it.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Just to finish strong and not have any regrets.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: I want to own a business someday, something to do with the water.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: My first hit in baseball.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: My dad, 100% my dad, and my old coach, Bryan Akins, who took me to all my practices

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?

A: Don’t stress, focus on one thing and try to be good at it.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: Just know it’s a normal thing, and it’s going to happen, so you have to slowly mentally prepare yourself.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: Japan, because my uncle goes there a lot and he always brings back cool stuff, and I think it would be cool to go there myself.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: I fish and I work.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Getting home late from practice and being too tired to do your homework.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: More homework.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: Something working with my hands, blue collar, probably run a boat or something.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play baseball in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Yeah, probably.

Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: Yeah, probably my focus.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate or someone not from the Keys about here?

A: It’s always hot.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Blue crabs. I’m from Maryland, so I want some crabs.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: I want to work on the water. I like how you are always looking to catch something bigger and always looking to have a better day on the water.