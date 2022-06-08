Height: 6’ 0”
Weight: 170
GPA: 3.4
Parents: Shea Ridgell and Stephanie Elgersma
Siblings: Lily Ridgell, Emma Peterson and Gracia Goddard.
Q: What sports will you be playing your senior year?
A: Football, baseball.
Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: Football, this will be my first year, and baseball, I’ve been playing since I was 8.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played soccer when I was really young.
Q: What was it about baseball that drew your attention, so you focused mainly on that one sport?
A: When I was growing up I always had a big arm, and my dad pushed me to do it, and I just developed into it.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: In the offseason I throw a lot, but I don’t push myself as much as in-season. I focus on it more as it comes.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?
A: It’s just a lot more training during the season.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Yeah, during the summer, I go fishing and work.
Q: Is it important to have that time off?
A: Yeah, you have to live.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: I guess academics are more important.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yes, I suppose they are.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: In order to be somewhere you want to be, you have to put in the work for it.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Just to finish strong and not have any regrets.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to own a business someday, something to do with the water.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: My first hit in baseball.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My dad, 100% my dad, and my old coach, Bryan Akins, who took me to all my practices
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: Don’t stress, focus on one thing and try to be good at it.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just know it’s a normal thing, and it’s going to happen, so you have to slowly mentally prepare yourself.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Japan, because my uncle goes there a lot and he always brings back cool stuff, and I think it would be cool to go there myself.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I fish and I work.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Getting home late from practice and being too tired to do your homework.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: More homework.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: Something working with my hands, blue collar, probably run a boat or something.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play baseball in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yeah, probably.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Yeah, probably my focus.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate or someone not from the Keys about here?
A: It’s always hot.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Blue crabs. I’m from Maryland, so I want some crabs.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I want to work on the water. I like how you are always looking to catch something bigger and always looking to have a better day on the water.