Height: 6’ 0”
Weight: 190
GPA: 3.06
Parents: Brenden “UB” Eubank
Siblings: Elena Eubank, Dayanna Dalton, Patrick Cuevas
Q: What sports are you playing your senior year?
A: Football, weightlifting.
Q: How long have you been playing our sports?
A: I started playing football my sophomore year and weightlifting as a freshman.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played every sport that my town had to offer.
Q: Why did you decide to switch to football and weightlifting in high school?
A: Coach L. reached out to me and told me I should be out there with the football team and then I wanted to be the first in the family to do weightlifting.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Pretty much practice every day except Sundays. Sundays are my off day.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: When football ends I start working out for weightlifting, then I work out until the end of the year.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: Yeah, Saturday and Sunday, but then I work those days.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: When it comes to sports, I’m all about it, but school always comes first.
Q: Between football and weightlifting, which sport is most important?
A: I enjoy football more, but I feel like they are both equally important.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I feel like I’m a little bigger than the average senior and I’m able to bench 225.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: How to help others success, and how to work with people that do the same thing I do.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I would like to make the first team this year and end the year with straight As.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Start working a hard job and then gradually succeed throughout my life.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: When I had 18 tackles and 15 assisted tackles in one game.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: I first want to thank my dad for not only being such a great father but also being able to help me throughout my hard times, knowing that it’s only him to raise me up to be the man I am makes me want to always do the best I can at everything I do. I want to also thank my coaches for everything they have taught me and all the times they picked me up when I wasn’t feeling myself, especially, my head coach, Mac Childress. Coach C is like a second dad to me and is always finding a way to make me better understand things, on and off the field. Coach Chris (Flingos), too. He’s been coaching me since peewee league and has always been a huge help and teacher throughout the season.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: Always leave no doubt because once it’s over you’re most certainly going to miss it.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Never settle for less, always reach for that extra mile. My dad told me that.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: As I said, leave no doub,. Regretting a play on the field is the worst feeling.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I want to visit the Great Barrier Reef off Queensland, Australia.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to fish and workout and also mess around town with the boys.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: The thought of going broke because I don’t have enough time to work.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Either nap or work.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I want to attend a trade school in Tennessee and then work with Ryan Yablon in welding.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I wouldn’t walk on to a college sport, but if I get a scholarship, then yes, I would take it.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Yes, my SAT score.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate or trade school friend about the Keys?
A: If you don’t plan on either working on a boat or doing construction, then don’t go.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Grilling ribeyes and t-bones with the boys and listening to Bad Bunny.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I want to weld with my friend or work on an oil rig in the Atlantic, close to Florida.