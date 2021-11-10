Height: 5’ 3”
Weight: 107
GPA: 3.4
Parents: Shannon and Joe Biondoletti
Siblings: Ellaina Biondoletti
Q: What sports are you playing your senior year?
A: Wrestling.
Q: How long have you been wrestling?
A: A long time — for about eight to nine years.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Yeah, I played baseball, soccer; I swam and dove for a little bit.
Q: What was it about wrestling that drew your attention?
A: My dad, and then wrestling just stuck with me. When you lose and then win and get your hand raised, it draws you back.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: In-season, it’s every day pretty much; in the offseason, every day pretty much. I don’t really stop. My last tournament every year is Fargo in July and after that I get about a month break. Then I go back to wrestling.
Q: How important is that month break?
A: It’s good. I’m going to use it to bulk up for my senior year. I want to get bigger and out of 106.
Q: You don’t think you have an advantage at 106, being that’s where you wrestled your first three years?
A: No, I don’t like 106. There’s a lot of good kids at 106.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?
A: I guess offseason is a little more relaxed with not as many crazy, tough practices. I still am working, just not as hard.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics, I put first.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yeah, they are pretty close.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m strong-willed. I will not break.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Discipline is a big one.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Not to slack academically is a big one, and then to win states is the other one.
Q: You wrestled in the state finals last year for the first time, but lost both matches. How much motivation does that give you in your senior season?
A: I’m not going 0-2 this year, no way. I’m going all the way.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Just get a good job and have a good life.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Becoming a district champ. I haven’t won too much in high school as I have outside of it, so getting that district championship.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My dad, Joe Biondoletti, who is my coach. He’s the guy who pushed me and made me who I am.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Try your best and don’t give up. You have to go through it, even when it’s rough.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Just don’t give up, that’s a big one.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Winning states. That’s what will close it out.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Tokyo looks really cool. I’ve never been to a big city before. I’ve always wanted to go to New York, but Tokyo looks really cool.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Not much. I hang out with my friends, but that’s all the time I really have.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management. Balancing sports and academics are tough.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Study. I would like to have more time to study.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I think I’m going to go the trade school route and try to become a diesel mechanic.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Probably not, because wrestling is a really big grind. A lot of people don’t really understand how tough cutting weight is. It’s a lot more work than people think it is.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s interesting but really small. There’s good fishing and good food.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Lobster from my dad. He makes some pretty good lobster.
Q: You talked about wanting to be a diesel mechanic. What interests you in that career?
A: I just like hands-on jobs. I don’t want to be stuck behind a computer. I like building and working on engines.