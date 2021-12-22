Height: 5’ 7”
Weight: 145 pounds
Parents: Christopher Smilgin
Siblings: Tyler Wolfgramm and Erin Smilgin
Q: What sports are you playing your senior year?
A: Football, weightlifting, track, Special Olympics flag football, soccer.
Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: I’ve been playing football since my 10th grade year, and weightlifting, I’m just getting started in, but the coach thinks I can lift a lot because I’m strong. Other sports I play, but I don’t really like, is track, because I have trouble breathing when I have to speed up to get to the finish line. I’m also in Special Olympics for soccer and flag football.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: It depends on the school year, but whenever sports are being played.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I would probably say sports, because sports are more fun.
Q: Of the sports you play, which sport is most important to you?
A: That’s a good question. I really like football because I like to hang out together and just throw the ball.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: On how to focus and pay attention to what the player is doing. Not getting too angry or stressing out.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Not really too sure, nothing exactly.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I’ve had a dream about owning a really nice car and when I woke up I thought it was real, but I looked through the window and it wasn’t there.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Homecoming and prom week.
Q: What about winning the Special Olympic football championship last year?
A: That was a good moment, but whenever I work hard and sweat it off, I’m proud of it.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My mom, my football coach, my Special Olympics coach and Mrs. (Kathy) Ets-Hokin.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Be a leader of the school.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Focus on what others say and pay attention.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: New York, because it has really fancy places, and Hawaii, because it has really beautiful beaches to swim on.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Trying to remember everything I need to do.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Study some notes or get caught up.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I’m not so sure what college I want to go to, because there are some community jobs I could take, like being a cop.
Q: What is something you would tell someone from outside the Keys about your hometown?
A: I’d tell them the whole story about the Keys and what it looks like and what we like to do.
Q: You talked about wanting to be a cop. What interest you in that career?
A: Finding clues and stopping speeding drivers to keep from having an accident.