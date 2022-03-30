Parents: Kevin and Erin Williams, Jorge Brito
Siblings: Kevin Williams, Lexi and Jorge Brito
Q: What sports are you playing this year?
A: Volleyball, basketball and softball.
Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: I started playing when I was 12. I started every sport when I was 12 years old.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports before then?
A: When I was younger, I was a girly girl and then my dad forced me to play at least one sport in sixth grade and I’ve been playing ever since.
Q: Now that you are into those sports, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I don’t really train in the offseason, unless my dad makes me go to the park and work with him. In-season, it’s every day, and then I train on my own two to three hours every week day.
Q: Playing three sports, do you really have downtime?
A: No, not at all.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I’d say academics, because I know I’m not going to go anywhere with sports, and I need my GPA and grades to be good to get somewhere in college.
Q: Of the sports you play, which sport is most important?
A: I’m more interested in softball.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m not really uniquely gifted in sports, so no.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Time management is a big factor.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I want to bring my GPA up to where it was my freshman year and then become a better player, all around.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to graduate high school and college and go from there. That’s pretty much all it is right now.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: My freshman year, in softball, it was our first year back in conference, and we won the championship when no one thought we would. That was pretty cool.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Yes, my dad is my coach for basically all my sports, expect volleyball, and he’s helped so much, but it’s never easy.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: To have fun in high school and don’t stress too much about everything. Just enjoy the time while you can.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Pretty much the same thing, don’t stress about everything.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I think I already have closure, but it would be cool to win conference again for softball and districts in basketball.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Rome, not really for any main reason, I’ve just always wanted to go there.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I just work.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: To maintain my grades and not really having a social life.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I’d hang out with some family or friends.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I’m interested in FAU and Valdosta State as well.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I’d love to, I’d enjoy playing sports in college, but at the same time I don’t want to play sports in college. It would be cool to get the opportunity, but I don’t know if I would take it.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: Don’t come down here unless you have a boat.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My mom’s lasagna.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: No idea yet.